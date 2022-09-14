Rookie Fit Preview: Christian Koloko Offers Different Looks for Raptors

With 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes now front and center in the Raptors newest blueprints, the team will look to secure another playoff berth while still developing talent in key areas.

While a team talented enough to make the Playoffs, 2022 draftee Christian Koloko could crack the rotation sooner rather than later due to his unique size and skillset.

The Rookie Class

Christian Koloko (Center | No. 33 Overall)

A lengthy big who can dominate the glass on both ends, score when needed and provides eventual stretch tendencies that can be tapped into later down the line.

Roles and Opportunities

The Raptors are an extremely talented basketball team, despite most of it being assembled in the same forward-type role.

With Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, OG Annunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet signed on, Toronto has a plethora of skill and experience for the foreseeable future.

But a lack of true centers was a fairly glaring hole in the roster that general manager Bobby Webster sought to fill in the offseason.

Outside of the newly drafted Wildcat, the Raptors next tallest player stands at 6-foot-10. Six players stand at 6-foot-9, with newly signed Josh Jackson and Precious Achuiwa standing at 6-foot-8.

Koloko, at 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and a 9-foot-5 standing reach, dwarfs most, and adds essential height to a team that was lacking it. Something that could earn him minutes fairly soon. Regardless of him or his peers skill levels in some instances.

Projections

In his debut season, Koloko isn’t likely to wow in the same way award-winners will, but he’ll be pivotal to certain wrinkles that have given the Raptors fits in the past.

While few can slow down Eastern Conference threats like Joel Embiid and Bam Adebayo, Koloko will in the least start off on better ground than most.

In his junior season at Arizona, Koloko averaged 2.8 blocks per game, and started to better maneuver himself on offense as well, scoring 12.6 points in his final season. Alongside Barnes and Siakam, Koloko would be allowed to thrive as a roving shot-blocker who can aid in bringing down boards while working on other aspects of his game later down the line.

Koloko isn’t likely to become the household name the last few Raptors draftees have quickly become, but with Toronto’s development he could become vital to their efforts both in the regular season and eventually the Playoffs.

