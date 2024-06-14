UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Says Hawks "Really Like" Donovan Clingan; Will Atlanta Draft the Former Huskies Star?
Things seem to be heating up for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA Draft and while there is still a lot guessing going on as to what the Hawks might do on June 26th, things seem to be taking shape.
There has been a lot of buzz about UConn center Donovan Clingan being in the mix for the No. 1 draft spot and in a recent interview with CBS Sports, UConn head coach Dan Hurley mentioned that he had talked to Hawks head coach Quin Snyder for guidance throught the process of potentially taking the Lakers job and Hurley said in the interview that he knew the Hawks really liked Clingan:
"Seth Greenberg. He's always been a great, great advisor and counsel for me. People that I have really have a lot of respect for. Tom Izzo. I talked to him. He was very helpful. Billy Donovan has always been somebody I talked to a lot. Brad Stevens, Quin Snyder. Quin Snyder is a really smart guy who, I know that they (the Atlanta Hawks) really like Donovan (Clingan), so I was able to kind of talk to them about Donovan, but then also to pick his brain in large part."
While everything should be taken with a grain of salt until the Hawks actually make a pick, it is interesting that Hurley acknowledges that Atlanta likes Clingan, which is not really a secret anymore.
In a recent mock draft from CBS Sports Adam Finkelstein, he has the Hawks selecting Sarr with the No. 1 pick, but he also dropped an interesting note about the Hawks and Clingan in his notes:
"I've gone back and forth on whether Atlanta will select Sarr or Risacher in recent weeks, which I believe is an appropriate reflection of some of the indecision happening in Atlanta. Sources also say Clingan not only worked out, but made an impression while doing so, fueling rumors of a potential trade down where they could target the big man and add another draft asset."
If the Hawks wanted to trade back and take Clingan, how far back would they go and what would they get in return? There have been some mock trades with the San Antonio Spurs where they send No. 4 and No. 8 to the Hawks or they send No. 4 and one of the Hawks picks from the Dejounte Murray trade back to Atlanta, but there is no guarantee that Clingan makes it to No. 4 (or that the Spurs would do that deal to be honest with you). Clingan is a candidate to go to go to the Wizards with the No. 2 pick and there have been rumors of teams (Memphis?) trying to trade up to No. 3 to take Clingan. It is not entirely out of the question that the Rockets could stay there and take him if they view him as the clear best player available. Could the Hawks move back to No. 2? Maybe, but there have been no reports suggesting that the Wizards want to move up.
Clingan is regarded as the best college player in this draft and some view him as the safest player in the draft because of his perceived ability to be a high-level defender right away and for the potential to grow his game on the offensive end. He has drawn comparisons to four-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, who played for current Hawks head coach Quin Snyder when they were in Utah. I think a Gobert comparison is lofty, but it is not hard to see where people get that idea from.
There is less than two weeks until the NBA Draft. Let's see how everything unfolds.