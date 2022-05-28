After the Vancouver Grizzlies selected Mike Bibby with the second overall pick of the 1998 NBA Draft, the prodigy point guard dutifully spent three seasons in the Pacific Northwest. Bibby didn't miss a game during his time with the Grizzlies. But when presented with his choice of a trade destination following the 2000-01 season, Bibby got his wish with the number one team on his list - the Sacramento Kings.

Despite being initially nervous upon arrival, Bibby was welcomed with open arms in Sactown. From 2001 to 2008, the floor general helped build the Kings franchise - most notably through raucous rivalries with the Los Angeles Lakers. By 2007, Bibby was the last remaining piece of 'The Greatest Show on Court' and the Kings organization was preparing for a rebuild.

Bibby reflected on the 2007 trade deadline, saying, "It was supposed to be Cleveland for two years. The year before I got traded to Atlanta, I wasn't even getting ready for a game we played in Washington the day before the trade deadline. And they didn't expect me to play the next game. I didn't go to the shootaround or nothing. But then they were like, 'Hey, the trade didn't go through. You got to play the game tonight.'"

Bibby finished the 2006-07 season with an average of 17.1 points and 4.7 assists per game. It was the sixth time in his eight seasons that he played every single game. Halfway through the 2007-08 season, the trade rumors linking the Kings to the Cavaliers resurfaced again. But Bibby had other plans and called his old friend, Kobe Bryant.

"At first, it was supposed to be the Lakers. I called and talked to Kobe, and we were trying to get it done. But I don't think the Maloofs wanted to send me to the Lakers. So that fell through." Understandably, the Kings' owners didn't want to bolster the Los Angeles Lakers roster. The Lakers eventually advanced to the 2008 NBA Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics in six games.

Bibby's agent, David Falk, assured his client that no trade would go down until after the 2008 All-Star break concluded. Bibby recounted, "So a day passes, and one of my friends tells me I just got traded to the Hawks."

The breaking news caught Bibby totally by surprise. "There was no talk about the Hawks ever. So I called David and asked, 'They traded me to the Hawks?' He said, 'No, no, just wait.'" An incredulous Bibby insisted, "David, it's on ESPN."

Falk went to make a phone call to a team owner before calling Bibby back to confirm the trade was official. On February 16, 2008, the Hawks acquired Bibby in exchange for Shelden Williams, Anthony Johnson, Tyronn Lue, Lorenzen Wright, and a 2008 second-round draft pick (which was used to select Sean Singletary).