    December 20, 2021
    John Collins' 'The Baptist' Brand Now in Atlanta Foot Locker Stores
    The Hawks forward is making moves in fashion.
    Foot Locker is bringing John Collins’ brand 'The Baptist' to local Atlanta Foot Locker stores and Footlocker.com through its Homegrown platform, which connects communities and showcases designers across the nation. Available products include t-shirts, sweatpants, and sweatshirts.

    'The Baptist' products are available in Atlanta Foot Locker stores starting January 4, and consumers who purchase $50 worth of 'The Baptist' products will receive a signed poster of John Collins.

    Not everyone knows the origin story behind Collins' nickname, which serves as the brand name. “The Fans. As a rookie in Summer League, I had a few incredible dunks, and when I watched the highlights later on that evening, I heard one of the fans call me ‘John The Baptist.’ I liked it, and I grew to love it. I believe dunking is a large part of my game, and now I have the perfect name to represent my dunks.”

    John Collins wears one of the shirts from his 'The Baptist' clothing line.

    For Collins, having 'The Baptist' in Foot Locker stores is a surreal feeling. “It’s iconic. It brings awareness to the brand. Foot Locker gives The Baptist Line 100% credibility,” Collins said. “As a kid growing up, I always went to Foot Locker for the latest gear. Now I can see my line next to Adidas, Nike, and Jordan. It’s unbelievable.”

    Collins believes his clothing line stands for something. “The collection is clean but powerful. Off the court, I live a clean and healthy life, but I continue to make a powerful impact on people's lives, whether it's through donations or just giving back. It's also a way my fans can connect with me through fashion.”

    John Collins wears one of the hoodies from his 'The Baptist' clothing line.

    The power forward encourages fans to put their own twist on his clothing. “Have fun with and style it with their favorite sports apparel. Just represent The Baptist the best way they know how.” Collins continued to say people can be "Proud to know that they are representing a person who truly loves the game and gives everything to his craft.”

