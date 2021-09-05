Atlanta Hawks Guard Kevin Huerter Gives Back With Free Basketball Camp

September 5, 2021
Kevin Huerter Practices Hoops Philanthropy

The Atlanta Hawks guard held a free basketball camp in his hometown on Labor Day Weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Giving back has always been part of the family business for the Atlanta Hawks. On Saturday, their shooting guard, Kevin Huerter, enlisted his family and friends to help organize a free event in his hometown of Clifton Park, New York. The first annual 518 HoopFest was a slam dunk for everyone involved in the star's homecoming. 

Originally planned for 500 participants, event organizers reduced the number to 150 on-court participants, ages 6-17. However, nobody was turned away from enjoying other experiences, such as autograph signings. 

Everyone registered for the event before midnight on September 2 was entered into a lottery. On-court participants were randomly selected and notified by email on September 3.

The 2016 graduate of Shenendehowa High School plans to continue this camp each year. Thanks to an all-hands-on-deck effort by his family, volunteers, and the Hawks organization, the event went off without a hitch. The 23-year-old told The Saratogian:

“The Hawks really hooked us up. They do a lot of community involvement and help the players out any way that they can and most of this came from them. This is a free event, so all these volunteers here worked for free today. All the campers here were great, it was a great event being able to get back and hopefully everybody had a lot of fun.”

The fun and family-friendly camp is yet another reminder of the character of the Huerter family and the priorities of the Atlanta Hawks organization. The NBA may know Huerter as Red Velvet (or occasionally K'Von), but to these campers, he was a role model they can aspire to be like one day. 

