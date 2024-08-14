2024 NBA Schedule Release: Who will be the Atlanta Hawks Opening Night Opponent?
There have been bits and pieces of the NBA schedule released over the last week or so, but schedule officially comes out tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. The NBA Cup Schedule was announced yesterday as well.
For the Atlanta Hawks, the only games that have been confirmed so far have been the NBA Cup games against their group which consists of games against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards. They do not yet know of their opening night opponent yet.
With that in mind who could it be? Keep in mind that it could be anyone, but it is interesting to wonder who the first opponent for this new look Hawks team will be. I think most would think the New Orleans Pelicans would obviously make an interesting first opponent due to the Dejounte Murray trade this summer. It would be the first matchup since the trade and make for an interesting opening for the season.
Atlanta has opened up against Dallas before and there is always a chance for that to happen again. The Trae Young/Luka Doncic talking points will always be there and Luka dropped 70 points on the Hawks in a game last year. Dallas is coming off of an appearance in the NBA Finals and have added Klay Thompson to their team and should be in the mix again.
I don't think Hawks fans will be fired up to start the year against a team that is projected to be at the bottom. An opener against any of Brooklyn, Detroit, Charlotte, Washington, Toronto, Chicago, Portland, or Utah would not excite anyone (no disrespect to any of these teams at all). I could see the Hawks opening the year against the Hornets, an opener they actually lost last year. LaMelo Ball should be back for Charlotte and a point guard matchup between him and Young is at least a little interesting. Not my favorite pick for a season opener, but of those teams, that would be the best option.
I actually think a matchup between the either the Pacers or the Magic would be fun. Indiana played well against the Hawks last year and Orlando is one of the young up and coming teams in the league. How do the Hawks stack up against them?
We do know the NBA opening night games consists of games between the Celtics and Knicks and a game between Philadelphia and Milwaukee, leaving those four teams off the board.
The Cavs and Heat are two options as well. The Timberwolves reportedly play the Lakers on opening night so those two teams are off the board as well. Any of the teams consistent of Oklahoma City, Denver, the Clippers, Phoenix, Sacramento, or San Antonio would make for a challenging opening game. While certainly not impossible, I would be surprised if the Hawks opening night game was against any of these teams.
Here are my top five preferences to for Atlanta's first game of the season (I know I will probably. be wrong):
1. New Orleans
2. Dallas
3. Indiana
4. San Antonio
5. Orlando