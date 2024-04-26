After the Latest Loss to Nuggets, Analyst Says He Wants To See The Lakers Go Get Trae Young
For the second straight season, the Los Angeles Lakers are down 3-0 to the Denver Nuggets and it looks like it is going to be another sweep for the Nuggets against the Lakers. There has been talk all season about how the Lakers are still hunting for a third star to put with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and that talk is only going to get louder once the series with the Nuggets officially ends. James and Davis are still incredible players, but James is nearing retirement and they will need to find someone to pair with Davis when he is gone.
The top player the Lakers might be targeting is Hawks star point guard Trae Young. There have been Young to the Lakers rumors for a little while now and with the Hawks season going the way it did, it seems inevitable that Atlanta is going to breakup their duo of Young and Dejounte Murray.
When breaking down the Lakers latest loss to the Nuggets on the latest episode of the Lowe Post Podcast, with ESPN analyst Zach Lowe, NBA analyst Mo Dakhil (Bleacher Report and The Athletic) said that he wants to see the Lakers go and get Trae Young once the season is over:
"I just want to throw it out there... I want to see them get Trae Young. I think if LeBron is sticking around, you have LeBron, AD, and I think you would have Trae Young playing that Kyrie Irving role, looking back to the Cleveland days and I think that would be a pretty good fit for the Lakers. I think seeing that they did not get him (Kyrie Irving), you have to make a run at Trae because that is kinda looking forward to the future and he is a young guy that would take pressure off LeBron, I think that would be the move I would make if I were the Lakers, but they have a lot of questions to answer."
The Lakers are certainly going to be looking to remake their team this summer around James and Davis and seeing as the Hawks are likely going to ship out one of Young or Murray, it makes sense that they would try to target one of them.
I am still of the opinion that the Hawks will keep Young and trade Murray. Young is one of the best players in franchise history and they have a higher ceiling with him. Atlanta has done a poor job of constructing a roster around him, which is why they are in the position they are in.
During his exit interview last Friday, Young reiterated that he wants to remain in Atlanta and that he wants to win championships:
"Every year teams are different, obviously, I want to be here, but I want to win. I want to be here and I want to win championships here and do that, but I want to win, I mean, that is pretty much all it is for me, that is my motto and that has been me from the beginning."
When asked if he thought he could win with the Hawks or if it was with someone else, this was Young's response:
"I believe it can be here, we just have to make it happen."
When looking at a potential trade, it is hard to get fired up if you are the Hawks about what the Lakers could offer outside of some draft picks. Austin Reaves is an intriguing player, but should not be the centerpiece of a deal for a player the caliber of Trae Young.
It is going to be a massive offseason for both the Lakers and the Hawks and both teams will likely look much different when next season tips off.