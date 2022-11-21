Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Scouting Report

Preview

Plenty of comparisons have been made between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers over the past several months. After meeting in the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament, both teams traded for undersized All-Star guards over the offseason.

Now, the two teams are at the exact spot in the standings and on their path to contention. Cleveland is better than their record and five-game skid in October would lead you to believe.

Donovan Mitchell has thrived in Cleveland, averaging just under 30 points per game. Mitchell, along with sidekicks Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, has led the team to the third-highest net rating in the league.

Atlanta is relying on their defense to win games this season. Their newfound defensive identity will be challenged by the Cavaliers' prodding pace and efficient outside shooting.

The good news for Hawks fans is that Trae Young appears to be breaking out of his slump. Atlanta is still Young's team, and the Hawks' success is directly tied to the offensive maestro.

Injury Report

Cleveland played last night, so we are still awaiting their official injury report. However, we do know that Dean Wade (knee), Ricky Rubio (knee), and Dylan Windler (ankle) are all out of tonight's game. In addition, Kevin Love and Caris Lavert are day-to-day.

Atlanta is enjoying good health. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out for tonight's game but did pay 3-on-3 for the first time earlier this week.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 225.5

Money Line: Hawks (+115) Raptors (-138)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Cleveland Cavaliers will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (wine).

