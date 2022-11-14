Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Scouting Report

Skip to main content

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (8-4) and the Milwaukee Bucks (10-2).
Preview

One week ago, the Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season. Atlanta's defense showed promise in front of their home crowd. However, since then, Atlanta has gone 1-2 with two lopsided losses.

Tonight, the two teams run it back in Milwaukee. The shorthanded Bucks will rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo more than ever. Atlanta's frontcourt always does a commendable job of containing the 2x NBA MVP, even earning Antetokounmpo's praise after their last matchup.

One of the biggest variables in the game will be the play of Trae Young. After a historic individual season last year, the Hawks guard has struggled on the offensive side of the floor. Young is enduring the worst shooting stretch of his career (51.7 TS%).

Atlanta has struggled with consistency and outside shooting through the first month of the season. If there were ever an opportunity to get back on track, it would be tonight against the banged-up Bucks.

Injury Report

The Bucks injury report lists Pat Connaughton (right calf strain), AJ Green (nasal fracture surgery), Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain), Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery), and Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery) as out.

The Hawks are enjoying good health. Only Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee injury recovery) is out tonight.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+4.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 224.5

Money Line: Hawks (+145) Bucks (-175)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Fiserv Forum

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).

