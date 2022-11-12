Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers Scouting Report

Skip to main content

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Preview for the game between the Atlanta Hawks (8-4) and the Philadelphia 76ers (5-7).
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks passed their treacherous four-game homestand with flying colors. Tonight, they run it back against the Philadelphia 76ers, except this game will be held in the City of Brotherly Love.

It is important to point out the 76ers have not been themselves this season. But neither has Hawks point guard Trae Young. The All-NBA point guard is off to his worst start since his rookie season. Yet, he is still averaging 27.5 points and 9.2 assists per game.

While Young awaits his return to form, other players are stepping up. Clint Capela has grabbed 19+ rebounds in three of the last four games. Additionally, Capela anchors the Hawks' tenth-ranked defense.

The Hawks will need another strong performance from their frontcourt tonight if they will contain 76ers center Joel Embiid. The All-NBA center accrued 26 points and 13 rebounds on an off-night against the Hawks this past Thursday.

Injury Report

The 76ers will be without James Harden (foot), who is currently in a walking boot and limited to non-weight-bearing activities. Additionally, Paul Reed is listed as day-to-day.

The Hawks are still without (Bogdan Bogdanovic) as he continues to progress in his recovery from knee surgery last spring.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+3.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 222.5

Money Line: Hawks (+130) 76ers (-154)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Philadelphia 76ers will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).

Recommended For You

Five Takeaways from Hawks/76ers on Nov. 10

Hawks Support Wheelchair Basketball

Hawks, State Farm Pack One Million Meals

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles past 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
John Collins, Trae Young, and Dejounte Murray celebrate a play.
News

Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over 76ers

By Pat Benson
Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu fouls 76ers forward Tobias Harris.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Philadelphia 76ers 104-95

By Pat Benson
76ers center Joel Embiid reacts as he collides with Hawks center Clint Capela.
News

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating 76ers Tonight

By Pat Benson
Back of Trae Young's jersey.
News

Atlanta Hawks Debut 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniforms

By Pat Benson
Hawks forward John Collins blocks 76ers forward Georges Niang's shot.
News

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter guards Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
News

Utah Jazz Defeat Atlanta Hawks 125-119

By Pat Benson
Hawks center Clint Capela defends Jazz guard Mike Conley.
News

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Jazz Tonight

By Pat Benson