Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers Scouting Report

The Atlanta Hawks passed their treacherous four-game homestand with flying colors. Tonight, they run it back against the Philadelphia 76ers, except this game will be held in the City of Brotherly Love.

It is important to point out the 76ers have not been themselves this season. But neither has Hawks point guard Trae Young. The All-NBA point guard is off to his worst start since his rookie season. Yet, he is still averaging 27.5 points and 9.2 assists per game.

While Young awaits his return to form, other players are stepping up. Clint Capela has grabbed 19+ rebounds in three of the last four games. Additionally, Capela anchors the Hawks' tenth-ranked defense.

The Hawks will need another strong performance from their frontcourt tonight if they will contain 76ers center Joel Embiid. The All-NBA center accrued 26 points and 13 rebounds on an off-night against the Hawks this past Thursday.

Injury Report

The 76ers will be without James Harden (foot), who is currently in a walking boot and limited to non-weight-bearing activities. Additionally, Paul Reed is listed as day-to-day.

The Hawks are still without (Bogdan Bogdanovic) as he continues to progress in his recovery from knee surgery last spring.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+3.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 222.5

Money Line: Hawks (+130) 76ers (-154)

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Philadelphia 76ers will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).

