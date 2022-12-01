Summary

The Atlanta Hawks were short-handed entering Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Justin Holiday (health & safety protocols) were both out of action. In addition, halfway through the first quarter, De'Andre Hunter exited the game after taking a blow to the thigh on a defensive play.

Despite being without three key players, Atlanta cruised through the first half, outscoring Orlando 70-50. But as luck would have it, John Collins sprained his ankle after finishing an alley-oop after time expired in the second quarter.

The game was never in question, as Atlanta enjoyed a big lead for most of the game. But the team's depth took a major hit tonight.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan cleared the bench, but Aaron Holiday only played 1:21. Frank Kaminsky (6:39) was the only other player to log fewer than ten minutes. With the vacuum at the forward spot, Jarrett Culver logged almost 30 minutes.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray scored 30 and 27 points, respectively. However, Young's outside shooting and Murray's turnovers are still an issue.

Atlanta beat a rebuilding team tonight, and a win is a win. But the team's problems remain the same. On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets roll into State Farm Arena. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, updates, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 30 PTS, 14 AST

Dejounte Murray - 27 PTS, 6 REB

Clint Capela - 20 PTS, 12 REB

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner - 22 PTS, 6 REB

Paolo Banchero - 20 PTS, 5 REB

Terrence Ross - 12 PTS, 1 AST