Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Johnny Davis

There’s a lot of special Top 10 talent entering this year’s NBA Draft that teams might want to trade up for. But there’s something quite remarkable about the dynamic shooting guard prospect Johnny Davis out of Wisconsin that has uniquely set him apart from his draft class: He brings a very complete package of strengths that no other rookie has.

Some of you might be thinking, ‘There’s a lot of elite Top 10 rookies that are complete; what makes Davis any different?’ And the answer comes down to not only his distinct physical skills, athleticism, and attributes, but also his mentality, dedication, and feel for the game. From his scoring to his rebounding to his defense, but also to his willingness to compete, improve, and beat on his craft, Davis makes for an enticing pick to go after, particularly for a team like the Atlanta Hawks.

Should Davis fall outside of the Top 7, the Hawks ought to consider pursuing him, whether they choose to move on from power forward John Collins or toss in their 16th overall pick, or both in their trade package. Some rankings and mock drafts actually have Davis projected to land just outside the Top 10, which bodes well for the Hawks because they might have less to concede in return should Davis still be up for grabs come the 11th overall pick or later.

And talk about a great fit with Trae Young. Davis has the potential to be the backcourt mate the Hawks have been searching for all along, opening the floor with his scoring while tightening up the perimeter defensively.