Atlanta Hawks Legend 'Iso Joe' Johnson Wins BIG3 MVP

Joe Johnson electrified Atlanta for many years. Now after retiring from the NBA, the volume scorer is still lighting up scoreboards.

At 40-years-old, Joe Johnson can still get buckets. Although the former Atlanta Hawks guard hasn't played in the NBA since 2018, he has proven to be one of the best players in Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league, the BIG3.

Johnson's team, the Triplets, has several familiar faces, including Al Jefferson, former Hawks guard Jannero Pargo, and Head Coach Lisa Leslie.

Thanks to breaking the league's single-game and single-season scoring records, Johnson was named the 2021 BIG3 Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.

"Iso Joe" put together a remarkable career in the league. Johnson averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists across 17 seasons in the NBA. The 7-time NBA All-Star played for the Hawks from 2005-2012 and created many great memories in Atlanta. Scoring outbursts, violent slam dunks, and pushing the eventual 2008 NBA Champion Boston Celtics to a 7-game series, cemented Johnson's legacy in Atlanta.

Despite scoring over 20,000 career points, Johnson is often left out of conversations surrounding great players from his era. To make matters worse, his time with the Hawks ended right before the 60-win season of 2014-2015. Still, Johnson's tenure with the Hawks warrants a discussion on whether his jersey goes up in the rafters of State Farm Arena.

