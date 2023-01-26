In this mailbag article, we answer Atlanta Hawks fans' questions about the team's outlook.

The NBA season is a marathon that requires equal parts resilience and short memories. While it is never wise to make sweeping declarations during the season, there are specific inflection points when it is safe to make observations about the direction of the team.

With roughly 60% of the season in the rearview mirror, the Atlanta Hawks are 25-24. At this time last year, they were 24-25. The February 9 trade deadline is two weeks away and is easily the most pivotal moment for the organization since the team's rebuild. Below are the answers to many of your mailbag questions.

Performance

What is going on with the defense? It's like they are giving up 130 every night.

You are not far off. Atlanta has surrendered 120+ points in five of the last six games. They have fallen to 19th in defensive rating. The problems stem from their perimeter defenders and point-of-attack defense.

What is the reasoning for Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin not getting minutes?

The simple answer is defense. Johnson has had too many DNP (coach's decisions) for my liking. However, Griffin ranks tenth in minutes per game among rookies. Their time is coming.

Is Trae’s inconsistent three-point shooting injury related? He looks banged up a lot this year, but maybe they don’t talk about his injuries, so he can be a decoy.

No, I don't think Young's shooting woes are injury related. He has had shoulder issues, but that issue was pretty well-documented. Young is shooting 31.8% from deep on 6.8 attempts per game (down from 38.2% on eight attempts per game). Almost all of his attempts are considered open or wide open, with most shots coming off the dribble.

Is the chemistry between Trae Young and DeJounte Murray improving?

Absolutely. While the defense has taken a step back in January, Young and Murray have scored 10+ points in six of the last seven games.

Coaching

Will we ever see Justin Holiday play again?

Yes, but I understand your concern. Justin Holiday hasn't played in 12 games. However, coach Nate McMillan will bury a player on the bench for weeks at a time and then throw them into action when he feels the situation is right.

Why are we always blowing leads and making seemingly won games coin tosses?

The players often get complacent when they lead by double digits. But how a team with two All-Star point guards and a former point guard as a head coach mismanages so many leads, I will never know.

What is our offensive philosophy?

Atlanta leads the league in pick-and-rolls. So plenty of high screens set by Clint Capela and John Collins (sometimes simultaneously and with both bigs rolling). Additionally, they run a lot of sets where guards and wings come off pin-downs and receive a pass going downhill, which leverages their driving and playmaking abilities.

Is focusing on De'Andre Hunter instead of John Collins the right move?

Hunter's usage rate and shot attempts are only slightly higher than Collins. Given that Hunter is a 3-and-D wing and Collins is a pick-and-roll/pop post player, it makes sense.

Roster Moves

Trade Deadline is upon us. At this point in time, who/what should the Hawks get?

I like Atlanta's backcourt and frontcourt. Adding more 3-and-D wings who can space the floor and reinforce the defense would be ideal.

Do you think John Collins will stay?

No. Even though Collins has played well and the team has driven down his trade value, I'm confident this is the year they trade him. The front office wants to get off his contract.

What about using midlevel exception?

Atlanta's front office never used their midlevel or biannual exception. It would be uncharacteristic of them to do so now.

Will the Hawks spend All-Star weekend looking for trades, or will they sit back and watch again this year?

Last year, I got cooked for saying Atlanta lost the trade deadline by staying put even though things clearly were not working. However, general manager Landry Fields recently gave a quote indicating the team would be active at the trade deadline, and I fully believe him.

Any news on a Bogdan Bogdanovic trade, considering his contractual situation?

So Bogdanovic is on the books for one more season at $18 million. Atlanta will look to move him or Capela this summer to free up cap space for Onyeka Okongwu's upcoming rookie-scale contract extension.

Are we looking to acquire a legitimate small forward to guard big wings?

Legitimate? No, they just signed De'Andre Hunter to a contract extension. The best anyone can hope for is a role player.

Season Outlook

From February 9 to March 17, the Hawks don’t travel outside the Eastern time zone at all. Is this an oddity for an NBA team?

It is unusual but not unexpected. Over the past few years, the NBA has done a great job cutting down on travel for teams. The league took it to a new level with this season's schedule.

Given that the Hawks have been a second-half-of-the-season team. Do you still think we will be a play-in team, or can they still take the sixth seed?

The sixth seed is achievable. Atlanta is one game behind the 7-seed New York Knicks and two games behind the 6-seed Miami Heat. Neither of those teams has been extraordinary this season. Also, the Milwaukee Bucks are currently the 3-seed, and Atlanta plays well against them.

Dejounte Murray is clutch on defense. Do you think he will win the Defensive Player of the Year Award?

Murray has been a real shot in the arm for Atlanta's defense, but he is not a DPOY candidate. Not only statistically, but the award has morphed into a post-players category (Marcus Smart was an outlier last year). No Hawks players are winning any awards this year.

Do you have the same feeling that Nate McMillan is going to finish this season and then will have to find a new team?

McMillan is definitely finishing the season with Atlanta. However, I am confident the two parties will make a clean break this summer. Given all of McMillan's comments about the newest generation of players, he is not accepting any more head coaching positions.