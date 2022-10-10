Learn How Much the Atlanta Hawks Mascot Gets Paid

Over the course of an NBA season, the Atlanta Hawks naturally lack consistency at times. However, fans can always count on the team's mascot, Harry the Hawk, to light up State Farm Arena.

Not only does Harry the Hawk entertain with his dance moves and hilarious sense of humor during games, but he is often spotted around the city at various team events. Thanks to his skill and professionalism, Harry the Hawk has become the second-highest-paid mascot in the NBA.

According to a survey conducted by Business Sports Journal, Harry the Hawk makes $600K annually. The Denver Nuggets mascot, Rocky the Mountain, is the only mascot in the NBA that makes more money.

Regular readers of this site know that we are always pro-securing the bag. So it is great news to learn that the organization is taking care of Harry the Hawk. The talented performer will have his work cut out for him as the Hawks hope to make another deep playoff run this season.

In the meantime, organizations interested in requesting the services of Harry the Hawk or other Hawks' talent can complete the form on the team's official website. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

