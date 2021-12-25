Hawks vs. Knicks: Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks. This game features two teams that genuinely dislike each other. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Location: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Knicks Listen: 104.5 FM The Team ESPN Radio

Odds

Spread: Knicks -7.5

Moneyline: ATL +225, NYK -275

Total O/U: 208.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

