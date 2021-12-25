Hawks vs. Knicks: Game Day Information

Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds
    Publish date:

    The Hawks return to Madison Square Garden.
    Author:

    © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks. This game features two teams that genuinely dislike each other. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

    Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021

    Time: 12:00 PM EST

    Location: Madison Square Garden

    How to Watch

    National Broadcast: ESPN

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Knicks Listen: 104.5 FM The Team ESPN Radio

    Odds

    Spread: Knicks -7.5

    Moneyline: ATL +225, NYK -275

    Total O/U: 208.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
