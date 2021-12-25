Hawks vs. Knicks: Game Day Information

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks. This game features two teams that genuinely dislike each other. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM EST
Location: Madison Square Garden
How to Watch
National Broadcast: ESPN
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Knicks Listen: 104.5 FM The Team ESPN Radio
Odds
Spread: Knicks -7.5
Moneyline: ATL +225, NYK -275
Total O/U: 208.5
