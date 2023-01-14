Preview for Saturday night's game between the Atlanta Hawks (20-22) and the Toronto Raptors (19-23).

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are just hours removed from a buzzer-beating victory over the Indiana Pacers. There will not be much time to celebrate the much-needed win as Atlanta takes on the Toronto Raptors north of the border tonight.

Atlanta and Toronto have had mirror-image seasons so far. Trae Young and Fred VanVleet struggled out of the gate but have since snapped out of their slumps. Neither team can shoot from outside. And both squads are better on paper than their records indicate.

One area where the two Eastern Conference foes diverge is play style. Atlanta plays at one of the fastest tempos in the league, while Toronto moves more methodically on offense.

Earlier this season, Toronto drubbed Atlanta on Halloween night before Atlanta eeked out an overtime win in November. With Clint Capela sidelined with a calf strain, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam should be able to eat against Atlanta as he often does.

Injury Report

Toronto's injury report lists Otto Porter (foot) as out.

Atlanta has not released an injury report yet. However, Clint Capela (calf) will likely miss another game tonight.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+6.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 232.5

Money Line: Hawks (+205) Raptors (-250)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 7:300 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Toronto Raptors will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red).