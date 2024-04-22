Biggest Decisions The Atlanta Hawks Must Make This Offseason
Instead of playing in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, the Atlanta Hawks are at home and are facing one of their most consequential offseasons in franchise history. There are a few paths that Atlanta could take this offseason that will move their franchise in one direction or the other.
So what are the biggest decisions facing the Hawks this offseason?
1. What do the Hawks do with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray?
After the Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, they lost in five games to the Miami Heat the next season and then decided to accelerate their timeline by trading multiple first round picks for Dejounte Murray, hoping he would be the perfect backcourt mate for Trae Young.
It has not worked out that way.
The Hawks have not had a good record when both players are on the floor and the numbers show that the Hawks are better when one of them is on the floor and the other isn't. The pairing has not worked and that has put the Hawks in the dilemma they are in now. This is unquestionably the biggest question that the Hawks face this offseason and there are a few paths they can.
1. Atlanta could keep Young and trade Murray. The Hawks were shopping Murray at the trade deadline and it seemed like a deal might get done, but it did not. Atlanta can start those talks again and Murray helped his trade value by playing so well after the All-Star Break. Atlanta could pursue players that fit with Young better or draft picks they could use to acquire players that fit that role.
2. Atlanta could keep Murray and trade Young. This is not the road I would take, as I think the Hawks have a hard ceiling of being just a slightly above average team with Murray at the helm but I'll admit, the Hawks probably could get more for Young in a trade, which might make that appealing. If Atlanta opts to trade Young, I think the best course of action is to just start a complete rebuild.
During his exit interview last Friday, Young reiterated that he wants to remain in Atlanta and that he wants to win championships:
"Every year teams are different, obviously, I want to be here, but I want to win. I want to be here and I want to win championships here and do that, but I want to win, I mean, that is pretty much all it is for me, that is my motto and that has been me from the beginning."
When asked if he thought he could win with the Hawks or if it was with someone else, this was Young's response:
"I believe it can be here, we just have to make it happen."
3. Trade both players. This is very unlikely, but if Atlanta could get all of their picks back from San Antonio, I think they might decide to just start from scratch and try to angle for a pick in the 2025 draft. They have Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Kobe Bufkin, and Mouhamed Gueye to build around and see what they have.
4. Keep both. This seems almost impossible at this point, but I think it is foolish to discount any possibility.
2. Does Atlanta Move Any Other Players?
It is hard to write about the other decisions the Hawks might make because so much hinges on what direction they go with Young and Murray, but there are some things they are going to have to figure out no matter what.
The guys that will be in question will be Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela. If Atlanta decides to start a complete rebuild, I think all three of these players will be on the trading block. If Atlanta keeps one or the other this offseason, they need to decide if they want these guys to be a part of the new direction.
Bogdanovic averaged 16.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG while shooting 37% from three and 43% from the field. He set the Hawks single-season franchise record for three-pointers in a single season. PerCleaning the Glass, Bogdanovic had a positive point differential of +11.9 when on the floor, the highest mark for anyone on the Hawks. It would take a great offer for the Hawks to move him, but it might be the best move.
Hunter had a pretty good season, but ended it with the worst kind of performance imaginable against the Bulls. His contract is undesirable for other teams and Atlanta might have to try and attach an asset to move him if they decide too.
Ever since the Hawks took Okongwu at No. 6 in the 2020 NBA Draft, everyone has been wondering when he would take over as a starter. It still has not happened yet, but I think the Hawks need to move in that direction. Capela was better than most gave him credit for this season, but he is getting older and I don't think it is tenable for much longer to have these two together.
3. What do the Hawks do with their first-round pick?
Atlanta won't know until after the draft lottery on May 12th where they are going to be picking, but they will need to decide what direction they are going to go. This draft is regarded as being a weak one and the Hawks could opt to take someone and then use them in a trade. Atlanta could also choose a player and try and develop them to be an impact player. They need forwards and potentially a backup center, such as UConn's Donovan Clingan or Duke's Kyle Filipowski. Atlanta can pick as high as No. 1 or as low as No. 12. They will enter the draft lottery with a 13.9% chance to get a top four pick and a 3.0% chance to get the No. 1 pick.
4. Jalen Johnson's Extension
This is going to be a pretty easy decision for the Hawks, but I am interested to see what the final number on what Jalen Johnson's rookie extension is. Johnson was one of the most improved players in the NBA this season and might have won the award if he was able to meet the 65-game threshold to win it. Johnson looks like a future all-star caliber player and he still has a lot to improve on. He is extension eligible this summer and has up until October 21st to get signed to the extension, which the Hawks almost certainly will do.