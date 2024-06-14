Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Dejounte Murray + Anfernee Simons to Orlando, Jalen Suggs + Picks To Hawks
If the Boston Celtics defeat the Dallas Mavericks tonight, the NBA offseason will have officially begun for every team.
The Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the most interesting teams to follow this summer. They shockingly won the Draft Lottery and have the No.1 pick, there is potential movement with the Trae Young/Dejounte Murray backcourt, and other players such as Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic could be moved. The Hawks roster could look much different when the season starts in October.
The things the Hawks need to fix this offseason mostly revolve around the defense. Whether it is rim protection, wing defense, or point-of-attack defense, Atlanta needs it all. While Atlanta does not have cap space to work with, they have assets to make the necessary trades to fix their defense.
While I don't think he is available, one of the top trade targets for the Hawks this summer should be Orlando guard Jalen Suggs. Suggs is one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA and a good three-point shooter. He would be the type of player who would fit perfectly next to Trae Young. While I don't think Orlando would want to trade Suggs, they have other needs as well, including point guard. Atlanta will likely have a point guard available and the two could be trade partners. Orlando also needs scoring/shooting and could look to add that as well.
There is a hypothetical trade out there that could solve a lot of issues for some teams, though it might be unlikely. It should be noted that this is just speculative and a fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think a team should definitely do. That is all.
Here is the trade:
Hawks get: Jalen Suggs, Jett Howard, Orlando's 2025 1st round pick, Orlando's 2027 first round pick
Magic Get: Dejounte Murray and Anfernee Simons
Blazers Get: Anthony Black, Orlando's 2024 1st round pick (No. 18 overall), and Orlando's 2025 1st rounder via Denver protected 1-5)
While not a perfect trade, there would be upside to it for all three teams.
The Hawks would get a perfect backcourt complement to Trae Young who would improve their defense and be a good three-point shooter. If the Hawks add Suggs and draft either Alex Sarr or Donovan Clingan, their defense would take a massive jump overnight. While I am not high on Jett Howard, he could be a young piece for the future, especially as a shooter. The draft picks in 2025 and 2027 would give them much needed draft assets, though the picks might not be super high.
Orlando gets a point guard to run the offense and one of the best shooters in the NBA in Simons. While Simons is not a great defender, Orlando is plenty good enough on defense to make up for it. Murray might not be the perfect fit in Orlando, but he might be the best available point guard this summer. Orlando has one of the best defenses in the NBA and this would give a huge boost to their offense, making them one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Blazers are the team that is least likely to want to do this in my opinion. Simons is still a young player and a great scorer, but they may want to move off of his contract (which is not horrible) and keep their books clean for a rebuild around Scoot Henderson. Anthony Black has upside and fits on their timeline. The draft picks would give Portland more ammunition to make bigger moves when they think they are ready. It is all about the future in Portland.
While this trade is unlikely, I think there is an upside for all three teams involved. Atlanta is likely to move Murray and keep Young and they need better defense. Orlando desperately needs better offense if they want to become contenders, but they might be reluctant to give up Suggs and Black. Portland should be gathering assets for the future and if they don't think a player fits for their future plans, they could be a sneaky team to watch to make moves.
Until the offseason actually starts, these are all hypotheticals. But this would be a fun one for all three teams.