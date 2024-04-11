Bogdan Bogdanovic Makes Atlanta Hawks History In Loss to Charlotte

The Atlanta Hawks suffered a loss at home tonight vs the Charlotte Hornets, but one bright spot for Atlanta tonight was that Bogdan Bogdanovic made Atlanta Hawks history tonight.

With under eight minutes to go in the third quarter of tonight's game, Bogdanvovic hit his 234th three-point shot of the season, setting a new single season record for the Hawks. It has been a disappointing season for the Hawks, but Bogdanovic has been one of the best players for Atlanta all year and tonight was a huge achievement.

With his 234th three, Bogdan Bogdanovic passed Trae Young for the Hawks' single-season threes made record.



Bogi got #235 just 22 seconds later.



Bogi got #235 just 22 seconds later.

Trae assisted on both.

Bogdanovic has averaged 16.7 PPG this season on 37% shooting from three.

This was going to be a tricky spot for the Hawks no matter the circumstances and it ended up being their fourth straight loss and spoiled Trae Young's return to the court and the final regular season home game of the year for the Hawks. Atlanta was playing really well for the first three quarters, but head coach Quin Snyder opted to rest the key players that did play tonight in the fourth quarter and Charlotte was able to overcome an 18-point defecit to get a 115-114 win in Atlanta.

After playing last night vs Miami, Atlanta opted to sit Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, Wesley Matthews, and Jalen Johnson. The Hawks seemingly took a big picture approach to this game and tried to win despite key players only playing around 20 minutes and others sitting out.

Snyder talked about that decision after the game:

"It's an opportunity for the guys on the bench."



"It's an opportunity for the guys on the bench."

– Quin Snyder, on being cognizant of minutes for his starters after lst night's 2OT affair

It is tough to say this is a bad loss considering the guys who did not play and the fact that Snyder did not play Young, Bogdanovic, or Capela in the fourth quarter. Young only played 20 minutes in this game. Atlanta is almost certainly going to play in Chicago next week for the No. 9 vs No. 10 matchup in the play-in tournament.

The Hawks shot 52% from the field and 45% from three. Bogdanovic and Krejci each had 19 points, leading the way for Atlanta.