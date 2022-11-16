Boston Celtics Without Two Key Players Against Atlanta Hawks

Skip to main content

Celtics Without Two Key Players Against Hawks

Two key players from the Boston Celtics have been ruled out of the game against the Atlanta Hawks on November 16.
Despite an unexpected coaching change and a slew of injuries, the Boston Celtics have raced out to an 11-3 record to start the season. However, in tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Boston will be without two key players.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports that Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Marcus Smart (ankle) have been ruled out of tonight's game in Atlanta.

Entering tonight's game, Boston was already without Robert Williams III (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (knee). Both players have not played a game yet this season.

However, Brogdon and Smart are both starters. Brogdon has averaged 13.7 points per game. At the same time, Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists per game. Both role players have contributed to Boston's league-best record.

Boston leads the NBA in points per game, offensive rating, and true shooting percentage. With the Celtics' injury report growing, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be asked to carry an even heavier load tonight in Atlanta.

We will be back later tonight with your post-game wrap-up. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

