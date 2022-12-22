The Atlanta Hawks fall to 16-16 after losing to the Chicago Bulls.

Summary

Despite playing in a second city in two nights, the Chicago Bulls were ready to play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Chicago set the tone early by jumping out to an 18-point lead in the first half.

The only bright spot was Trae Young's 29 points in the first half. After the break, Young's teammates showed up and regained control of the game by the end of the third quarter. However, Chicago would not go away.

DeMar DeRozan gave Chicago a two-point lead with 11 seconds left in regulation. Onyeka Okongwu tied the game with an alley-oop on the ensuing possession. Then after a missed shot by DeRozan, Ayo Dosonmu made a putback layup as time expired.

Ten days after Atlanta defeated Chicago at home on a buzzer-beating alley-oop, the Bulls returned the favor.

True to form, Chicago struggled shooting from outside tonight, only hitting 28% of their three-point attempts. To make matters worse, Alex Caruso exited the game early with a sprained shoulder. But the Bulls showed true resiliency tonight in Atlanta.

Young finished the game with 34 points and six assists. Even better, Young made 7-14 three-point attempts. It is safe to say his early-season slump is over.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and AJ Griffin also lit it up from outside, scoring 13 and 14 points, respectively. Onyeka Okongwu filled in nicely for Clint Capela as the big man continues to rehabilitate a strained right calf.

Atlanta's next game is Friday night against the Detroit Pistons in State Farm Arena. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 34 PTS, 6 AST

Onyeka Okongwu - 18 PTS, 11 REB

Dejounte Murray - 15 PTS, 10 AST

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan -28 PTS, 6 REB

Zach LaVine - 22 PTS, 5 REB

Nikola Vucevic - 20 PTS, 7 REB