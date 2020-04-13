AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Chris Tucker and Anthony Adams Join Hawks' Team Meeting

Ben Ladner

For the last three weeks, the Hawks have been meeting via Zoom on Sunday afternoons as a way to stay connected and go over questions and protocols for the NBA hiatus. Typically, coaches will lead team discussions as players have opportunities to ask questions, but this past weekend, Lloyd Pierce decided to bring in a pair of guest speakers to give the meeting a lighter tone. 

To the surprise of the players, comedians Chris Tucker and Anthony Adams dropped into Sunday's call to provide some comic relief during a stressful time. 

"We got a new coach that's joining the staff," Pierce said as he introduced Tucker. 

"I'm so glad y'all hired me," shouted Tucker, an Atlanta native and current resident. "I'm so glad to be part of the team. I've got a lot of new plays... I'm gonna play a little bit, too." 

Adams called in from an outdoor basketball court, and in addition to challenging nearly every player on the Hawks to a one-on-one matchup, demonstrated a few of his own moves to the team. 

"This is 300 pounds of twisted steel and sex appeal," the former NFL defensive lineman said. 

The Hawks have been limited in their basketball activity over the last month, but have been trying to stay engaged nonetheless. In addition to bringing in special guests, the coaching staff has been meeting with players in small groups during the week and sending game film for them to watch during their downtime. Many players don't have access to courts or gyms, which makes it difficult to stay in shape and keep one's mind busy. 

A drop-in from two unexpected guests seemed like a needed, if momentary, lift in a dreary time. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Backup Point Guards the Hawks Could Target This Offseason

The upcoming free-agent class isn't stocked with big names, even at backup point guard. How will Atlanta handle filling the position for next season?

Ben Ladner

Three Veteran Forwards the Hawks Could Target This Offseason

These impending veteran free agents could help solidify a young Atlanta team looking to make a leap.

Ben Ladner

Three Shooters the Hawks Could Target In Free Agency

Atlanta desperately needs to improve its shooting next season. Which players should they chase in free agency to accomplish that goal?

Ben Ladner

Trae Young Expected to Participate In NBA H.O.R.S.E. Competition

The Hawks' point guard joins Chris Paul and Zach LaVine in the contestant field.

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Player Review: Vince Carter

Every player meets his decline eventually. The 22-year veteran went out gracefully and on his own terms, even if he couldn’t see the final moment coming.

Ben Ladner

Adam Silver: "We're Looking At Every Possibility"

As the NBA remains suspended, its commissioner says the league is looking into its options to safely return to the floor.

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Player Review: Dewayne Dedmon

Even amid injury and shooting struggles, the veteran gave the Hawks a lift. Can he rediscover his touch and provide even more value next season?

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Player Review: DeAndre' Bembry

The fourth-year wing was a staple of Atlanta's rotation before getting injured. But can he help the Hawks reach their loftier goals for next season?

Ben Ladner

Trae Young Tops Harrison Barnes in 2K Players Tournament

The Hawks' point guard advanced to the second round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament.

Ben Ladner

How the Hawks Are Staying Engaged During the NBA's Hiatus

Zoom meetings, watching film, and "Tiger King" have helped the young Hawks make the most of basketball's prolonged absence.

Ben Ladner