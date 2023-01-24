Trae Young needed a Robin to his Batman. So what did the Atlanta Hawks do this offseason? They traded for guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. Through the first few months of the season, the dynamic between Young and Murray has been an experiment that shows promise for years to come. It may not show in the Eastern Conference standings, but Murray has shown to be a great compliment in the backcourt.

Murray's story is an interesting one. For those who watched his recent interview on the All The Smoke podcast, he explained his journey with the San Antonio Spurs from starting as a bench player to stealing veteran Tony Parker’s minutes.

Murray’s origin story is just an indication that nothing came easy for him. During his five seasons in San Antonio, Murray emerged as an elite point guard and had a Most Improved-caliber season during the 2021-22 season.

Murray teaming up alongside Young was a sight that was waiting to happen. Murray drew early interest in becoming a Hawk in the offseason while the two had several workouts together. As the two continued to build chemistry, Atlanta's front office finally pulled the trigger and officially acquired Murray from San Antonio.

My initial thoughts when the trade went down were simple. I expected Murray to become the primary ball-handler for Atlanta while Young utilized his shooting ability by moving without the ball and coming off screens.

So far, both guards have traded possessions of being playmakers, which has worked in their favor. While Murray is not the elite shooter that Young is, he’s found success in moving without the ball with catch-and-shoots and finishing around the rim.

One of Murray’s strong suits has been his perimeter defense. The reason he is so great on that end is his effort. His instincts and attention to detail have always been crucial when defending elite scorers.

In addition, Murray holds his own on the defensive end and uses his body and athleticism to make the offensive player uncomfortable. This season, Murray is ranked in the top ten in steals with 1.7, and it’s played a big role in Atlanta's success.

As of January 22, Murray averages 21 points per game, with 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Although he missed a week in the season due to an ankle injury, Murray was able to return and play high-level basketball.

In Atlanta's recent five-game winning streak, Murray elevated his play with averages of 26.4 points and seven assists. In Friday night’s matchup against the New York Knicks, he led the charge with 29 points and 12 assists en route to a 139-124 victory.

Early in the season, insiders had concerns regarding Young and Murray as a duo. During the preseason, many sparked a debate about whether they could become a better backcourt than Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So far, Murray is showing that he can play right next to Young. He can play different styles that can benefit him and the rest of his team on the floor. If everything works out, both Young and Murray have a chance to become the best duo for years to come.