Five Biggest Takeaways from 76ers Win Over Hawks

Last night the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 121-109. Despite a valiant comeback attempt by the Hawks in the fourth quarter, the game was rarely close. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Saturday night's matchup in Philadelphia.

Clint Capela

Let's start on a positive note. Hawks center Clint Capela logged 14 points and 15 rebounds. While the Hawks have lacked consistency this season, Capela has quietly returned to form. They will need Capela to step up as long as other players struggle.

Trae Young

Hawks point guard Trae Young's shot still isn't falling, but last night did show some improvement. Despite a slow start, Young finished with 27 points and 11 assists. Additionally, the floor general was the only starter even close to a positive plus/minus.

Joel Embiid jokingly grabs Trae Young's arm during last night's game. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Outside Shooting

The Hawks shooting woes extend far beyond Young. The team shot 44.9% from the field and 25% from deep last night. The Hawks' pick-and-roll isn't nearly as lethal without shooters stretching the floor. As of this morning, the Hawks are 29th in three-point attempts and makes.

Defense

Sure, the Hawks were without Onyeka Okongwu. But the 76ers were dealing with more injuries. That cannot excuse the 121 points allowed. Not only did Joel Embiid score 42 points, but Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey both provided 21+ points each. We are unsure if it's best to review the game film from last night or just burn the tape altogether.

Turnovers

Entering last night's game, the Hawks played at one of the fastest paces in the league and allowed fewer turnovers than any other team. But when it rains, it pours, and the Hawks turned the ball over 18 times last night - six more than their previous average.