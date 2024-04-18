Former Atlanta Hawk Voices Support For Team To Keep Trae Young "I want To See Trae Be A Lifelong Hawk"
After an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls capped off what has been a frustrating season for the Atlanta Hawks, the speculation over whether the Hawks would trade star point guard Trae Young or fellow guard Dejounte Murray began. It has seemed like a foregone conclusion that one of the two would be dealt after the season, but how last nights game went only amplified those talks.
One former Atlanta Hawk has expressed his opinion on what the Hawks should do and that is Lou Williams, who helped guide the Hawks to the Conference Finals in 2021. Williams had this to say about Young on today's episode of Run It Back on Fanduel TV:
"I am torn. Obviously, Trae is someone that I have worked with, I have been a part of the Hawks organization, I was a part of that Eastern Conference Finals run and the core of that group is still there and I want to see them be successful and I think they have the tools to do it. I don't know went wrong. I don't know what went wrong, I don't know if it was a chemistry thing or trying to work in Quin Snyder. It is a touchy thing for me. I want to see Trae be a lifelong Hawk. I think he deserves that and I think he has done everything that he can do in the position that he is in, that he has been put in, to lead a team, to be the face of an organization, be the face of a city.
You know Trae Young, we consider him in Atlanta one of us, one of our guys. Dejounte (Murray) has come in and given the Hawks a spark, something to be excited for, but they have not been able to figure it out together as a unit. Personally, I would like to see them try it one more time, I understand that is not how this business works, especially when you have seen that level of success your team is capable of and they fall short of that and some of the decisions have to be made. I am just going to be a fan and just see what happens but I would love for Trae and Dejounte to get another crack at it but this business is not a patient one.
It is going to be an interesting offseason in Atlanta. Whether the Hawks keep one of their guards or trade them both, the decision is going to have major implications on the franchise moving forward.