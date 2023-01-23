The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are all too familiar with each other. They played twice this season, with each team taking one game with a devastating buzzer-beater. The NBA is a make-or-miss league, and these two teams have proven this to be true.

While there is plenty of history between Atlanta and Chicago this season, neither team can afford to look back. Both squads are on the fringe of the Eastern Conference Playoffs and need tonight's game for seeding and the season series. Below are the four keys to victory for your Atlanta Hawks.

Defense

Make no mistake, Atlanta's defense has drastically improved from last season. However, they surrendered 120+ points in each of their previous three games. For context, the Sacramento Kings are the only team in the league that even averages that many points per game.

Some of Atlanta's recent defensive woes can be attributed to tired legs and scheduling quirks. But when they are completely healthy, there is no excuse for giving up that many points (especially to the lowly Charlotte Hornets without LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr., but we digress).

DeMar DeRozan

The renaissance of DeMar DeRozan has been one of the few bright spots for Chicago over the last calendar year. While the once-promising team has been devastated by injuries, DeRozan has carried the load with 26.1 points per game, plus solid perimeter defense.

In Chicago's two games against Atlanta this season, DeRozan has lit up the Hawks for 34 and 28 points, respectively. Either Dejounte Murray or De'Andre Hunter will have the task of picking up DeRozan, but it will take an entire team effort to contain the All-NBA forward guard.

AJ Griffin defends DeMar DeRozan. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray

Atlanta's All-Star backcourt got off to a rough start, but they have gelled in recent weeks. Dejounte Murray looks more comfortable than ever, leading the team in scoring over the last four games.

Everyone knows Murray helps cover up his teammates' shortcomings on the defensive end of the floor. However, when Murray is flirting with 30 points per game (as he has done over the last four games), it has an equally great impact on freeing up his surrounding cast.

Shot Distribution

Atlanta's unhealthy shot diet is well-documented. They have lost multiple games due to poor third quarters following half-time adjustments made by opponents. Opposing teams defensive schemes sometimes put up a "stop sign," as Hawks head coach Nate McMillan likes to say.

Atlanta falls into the trap of settling for what the defensive gives them, resulting in inefficient shot attempts and long stretches without free throws. This Hawks team takes a lot of midrange shots, which isn't necessarily bad as long as they keep attacking the rim with Murray and Trae Young.