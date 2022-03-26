Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Warriors

It's no secret that I wanted the Hawks to win last night. But my second hope for the game was that Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson would get off a vintage performance.

'The Electrician' did just that, scoring 37 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. As I wrote yesterday, it had been 1,208 days since Thompson last played the Hawks. After overcoming an ACL tear then an Achilles rupture, and missing over two seasons, one-half of the 'Splash Brothers' is finally back.

Thompson logged 40 minutes last night and still shot an efficient 14-26 from the field and 9-16 from deep. In fact, his 9 three-pointers tied the record for opposing players three-point shots made against the Hawks. Sheesh. Klay Thompson is back, and the basketball world is a better place for it.