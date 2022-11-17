Goodie Mob Performing at Atlanta Hawks Game

The Atlanta Hawks today announced that legendary Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform for the first time at the Hawks home game on Sunday, Nov. 27 against the Miami HEAT. Over the past 30 years, the four-man lyrical group, which consists of CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp, has added tremendously to the development of the culture of hip-hop and been recognized as being innovative, incisive, impactful and inspirational.

The Hawks game, which is set for a 5 p.m. tipoff on Sunday, Nov. 27, marks the third of 10 games this season in which the team will wear their PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform and play on the corresponding hardwood court.

“Words cannot express how honored we are to be performing before our hometown at State Farm Arena,” said Goodie Mob. “Just the thought of being recognized by the Atlanta Hawks organization for our outstanding contributions to the culture of Atlanta is certified icing on the cake!”

The RIAA Gold-certified Goodie Mob is one of the few Southern rap groups to earn respect from hip-hop’s fans and critics who count their 1995 debut, ‘Soul Food’, as among the genre’s best albums ever. Goodie Mob is also known for their singles ‘Frontline’, ‘Dirty South’, ‘Soul Food’ and ‘Cell Therapy’. The latter of which topped the U.S. Rap charts after its debut.

“We are thrilled to have Goodie Mob perform at a Hawks game,” said Melissa Proctor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Hawks. “Goodie Mob has been integral in the culture of this city and having them perform in our building is the definition of being TRUE TO ATLANTA.”

Last week, the Hawks officially debuted their PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform during the team’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks’ newest uniform pays the ultimate respect to Georgia, ‘The Peach State,’ while uplifting the Hawks mantra of being ‘True To Atlanta’.

Limited tickets remain for the Hawks game on Sunday, Nov. 27. Secure your tickets today at Hawks.com/tickets.