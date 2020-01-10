Hawks Maven
Hawks at Wizards Live Notebook

Ben Ladner

The Hawks will visit the Washington Wizards Friday night looking for their ninth win of the season -- and their third in the last six games. Only the Brooklyn Nets have been worse, statistically, than the Hawks and Wizards since December 23 -- the game Collins returned  -- and the two teams have the 27th- and 30th-ranked defense, respectively, in the NBA. That should lead to plenty of scoring opportunities on Friday night; the game could come down simply to who capitalizes on those chances. 

Follow along below for live updates and insights from the game: 

Pregame

The Hawks will stick with their small starting lineup against Washington, who lacks a center physically dominant enough to punish Atlanta's lack of size. 

The unit of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, and John Collins has played just 23 minutes all season (the Hawks have outscored opponents by 19 points in that time) and are the five most central pieces of the team's future currently on the roster. It's likely in Atlanta's best interest to develop that core, and Lloyd Pierce has started that group whenever matchups allow for it. 

The Wizards, meanwhile, will remain shorthanded as Bradley Beal misses his fifth consecutive game with a leg injury. 

Washington will also be without Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura, Garrison Mathews, and Moe Wagner, all of whom have been important rotation pieces at various points this season. Therefore the offense will rely heavily on Dāvis Bertāns, Ish Smith, Troy Brown, and Isaiah Thomas against the Hawks. 

First Quarter

Hawks Targeting Thomas With the Lob

When we think of offenses targeting defenders, the LeBron James- and James Harden-style mismatch-hunting typically comes to mind. But there are other ways of exposing a player's defensive limitations, and Atlanta has found an effective one in this game. 

Rather than involving him in the pick-and-roll or simply giving his man the ball, the Hawks have tried to exploit Isaiah Thomas' lackluster defense by stationing his man in the left corner as Trae Young and John Collins run middle pick-and-rolls moving toward the right side of the floor. Thomas is the only weak-side defender on the play, so it's his responsibility to help on Collins' roll, but his physical limitations make him ineffective in preventing Collins from finishing at the rim. 

The Hawks have thus far been unsuccessful converting in the pick-and-roll (Collins missed an open alley-oop and Gary Payton II deflected another lob attempt), but this is a tactic to which they'll return throughout the game. 

