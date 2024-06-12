Hawks Point Guard Trae Young Pays Respect To NBA Legend Jerry West
The world experienced a great loss today when legendary NBA player and executive Jerry West passed away at the age of 86.
The accolades that West picked up as a player are long and staggering, as was his time as an executive in the league. He was an All-Star every year of his career, getting the Los Angeles Lakers to the Finals nine times and winning a championship with them. He was the third NBA player in history to reach 25,000 points. He was a 12-time All-NBA selection and is still the only player to ever win NBA finals MVP and be on the losing team, as well as being on the NBA's 75th anniversary team. He was an executive with the Lakers, worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzles and Golden State Warriors, as well as being an advisor to the Los Angeles Clippers. The NBA world has been sharing their thoughts today on the passing of West, including the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Hawks point guard Trae Young, as well as many others around the league.
“I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life.” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community.”