AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Hawks Sign Brandon Goodwin to Two-Year Deal

Ben Ladner

The Hawks will sign Brandon Goodwin to a two-year NBA contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday. Godwin’s two-way deal with the team was close to expiring, and the second-year point guard had been a valuable piece of Atlanta’s bench this season.

It had long appeared likely that the Hawks would eventually convert Goodwin from his two-way contract to a full-season deal, and the Hawks have now locked up the point guard on a low-risk, team friendly deal. For Goodwin, who has grinder just to stay in the NBA the last two years, it gives him guaranteed money and a spot on an NBA roster.

A native of the Atlanta area, Goodwin has averaged 6.9 points and 1.6 assists per game this season on 40.4 percent shooting. He hasn’t been particularly efficient as a scorer, but his energy and defense has been an important element at times. He has shown just enough flashes and had just enough explosive games to justify the Hawks’ faith in him with this deal.

Goodwin’s playing time has been inconsistent since the team acquired Jeff Teague in January, but Lloyd Pierce has used Goodwin occasionally as a third point guard in the rotation or second-unit stopgap as the Hawks have dealt with injuries. 

Goodwin is expected to sign the deal on Wednesday prior to Atlanta's game in Cleveland. The exact terms of the contract have not yet been reported, though it will most likely be close to the league minimum. Goodwin played 16 games for the Nuggets early last season and spent some time in Memphis' system before signing with the Hawks. He has also played 17 games with the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta's G-League affiliate) this year, averaging over 19 points while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Magic Outgun Hawks in Offensive Duel

The Hawks couldn't overcome Orlando's offensive onslaught in a 135-126 loss Monday night.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Magic Game Preview

The Hawks will look for their second consecutive win over the Orlando Magic.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Edge Out Knicks in Double-Overtime Behind Young's 48

Trae Young was masterful down the stretch as the Hawks claimed a dramatic win over the Knicks.

Ben Ladner

Capela, Dedmon & Labissière Introduced As Hawks

The newest Hawks were introduced to the media on Sunday after being traded to Atlanta this week.

Ben Ladner

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Preview

The 14-39 Hawks will be shorthanded once again as the 16-36 Knicks come to Atlanta.

Ben Ladner

Celtics Use Hot Shooting To Bury Hawks

Boston swept the season series against Atlanta on Friday night with the help of an explosive night from beyond the arc.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Celtics Preview: Game Info & Two Key Questions

The Hawks will aim for their first win against Boston in their third meeting of the season.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Trade Deadline Roundup

Catch up on Atlanta's flurry of activity on the trade market this week.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Acquire Skal Labissière from Portland

The Hawks fifth trade of the season brings another young big man to Atlanta.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Acquire Derrick Walton From Clippers

The second-year guard will join a crowded point guard rotation in Atlanta.

Ben Ladner