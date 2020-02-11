Hawks Sign Brandon Goodwin to Two-Year Deal

The Hawks will sign Brandon Goodwin to a two-year NBA contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday. Godwin’s two-way deal with the team was close to expiring, and the second-year point guard had been a valuable piece of Atlanta’s bench this season.

It had long appeared likely that the Hawks would eventually convert Goodwin from his two-way contract to a full-season deal, and the Hawks have now locked up the point guard on a low-risk, team friendly deal. For Goodwin, who has grinder just to stay in the NBA the last two years, it gives him guaranteed money and a spot on an NBA roster.

A native of the Atlanta area, Goodwin has averaged 6.9 points and 1.6 assists per game this season on 40.4 percent shooting. He hasn’t been particularly efficient as a scorer, but his energy and defense has been an important element at times. He has shown just enough flashes and had just enough explosive games to justify the Hawks’ faith in him with this deal.

Goodwin’s playing time has been inconsistent since the team acquired Jeff Teague in January, but Lloyd Pierce has used Goodwin occasionally as a third point guard in the rotation or second-unit stopgap as the Hawks have dealt with injuries.

Goodwin is expected to sign the deal on Wednesday prior to Atlanta's game in Cleveland. The exact terms of the contract have not yet been reported, though it will most likely be close to the league minimum. Goodwin played 16 games for the Nuggets early last season and spent some time in Memphis' system before signing with the Hawks. He has also played 17 games with the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta's G-League affiliate) this year, averaging over 19 points while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.