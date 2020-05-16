Hawks Talon GC Cap Off 2-0 Week With Win Over Pacers Gaming

Hawks Talon GC improved to 3-1 on the season with wins against Grizz Gaming and Pacers Gaming this week. Wes Acuff’s squad captured a 2-1 victory over Grizz Gaming on Wednesday, winning each of the two ends of the series by double digits. In Game 1, Atlanta used a quick burst in the first quarter to gain an early lead before gradually separating to a 74-63 win.

Facing his former team for the first time, Kel (Mykel Wilson) finished with 27 points and three assists on 11-of-14 shooting in the first game against Grizz Gaming. “I just felt like I had a point to prove,” said Kel, who joined Hawks Talon this offseason after Memphis declined to retain him. “I’m just glad we could beat them and I’m just happy about the win in general, I don’t care who it is. But this one felt a little more special.”

Bp (Michael Diaz-Cruz) added 17 points and three assists, MrStylez (Andrew Valle) amassed 12 points and a pair of steals, and Lee (Lee Lamb) tallied nine points, 12 boards, and five blocks. Vandi (Zach Vandivier) led Grizz Gaming with a team-high 43 points, but the rest of his team only scored 20 in the losing effort.

The second leg of the series featured a server crash midway through the game, and Hawks Talon couldn’t recover in time to sweep. Bp had 17 points and seven assists, but Memphis overpowered Atlanta 60-54 behind Vandi’s 31 points.

“We had just caught momentum in the third quarter before the force-close,” Kel said. “I promise you, it should have been 2-0 if the game hadn’t crashed. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

He and his team backed up that statement in Game 3, winning 75-57 behind 58 points from the Hawks Talon backcourt. Bp, who has reached the 30-point mark in every game this season, finished with 34 points and six steals while Kel had 24 on 10-of-16 shooting. Lee added 11 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in the win. “We destroyed them,” Kel said. “Completely dogged them in every aspect on the court.”

On Friday night, Hawks Talon needed only two games to take care of Pacers Gaming and improve to 3-1 on the season as Atlanta’s backcourt combined for 108 points. Kel led the team in scoring with 25 points in a 57-55 Game 1 victory while Bp added 22 points and seven assists and Lee inhaled 20 rebounds. Game 2 was a far less even affair as Atlanta ran away from Indiana, 86-65, behind Bp’s 34 points and 11 assists. Kel poured in 27 points -- the fourth time in the last five games he has eclipsed 20 -- as followTHEGOD had 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Atlanta, at 3-1, now sits in second place in the 2K League, with a matchup against the undefeated Raptors Uprising GC on Thursday at 7 p.m. Games can be streamed on the 2K League’s YouTube and Twitch channels or viewed on ESPN.com.