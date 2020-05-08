AllHawks
Hawks Talon Top T-Wolves Gaming In Second Outing of Season

Ben Ladner

Hawks Talon GC earned their first victory of the 2020 2K League season on Thursday night, sweeping a best-of-three series against defending champion T-Wolves Gaming. Atlanta dominated both legs of the series, taking the first game by an 82-52 score before winning the second, 78-62. 

Star point guard Bp (Michael Diaz-Cruz) led Hawks Talon with 37 points and nine assists in the first game before posting 25 points and 11 assists in game two. Atlanta acquired Bp this past offseason as part of a wholesale roster reconstruction and centered its offense around its new star. Thursday night, he gave the team a glimpse at what kind of results the Hawks' new system can yield. 

"BP showed in both games tonight why we acquired him this offseason," said Hawks Talon head coach and team manager Wes Acuff. "His elite playmaking dominated all aspects of the game, and more importantly, he got his teammates involved." 

Hawks Talon used a 27-10 fourth quarter to pull away in the first game, then jumped on the T-Wolves 25-8 in the first quarter of the second game. Rookie big man Lee (Lee Lamb) totaled a combined 24 points, 30 rebounds, and nine assists in the two wins. Shooting guard Kel (Mykel Wilson) and forward followTHEGOD (Kwan Larry Niblack Jr.) had 23 and 21 points, respectively, in the second game. Point guard BearDaBeast (Michael Key) led the Minnesota side with 39 points and 15 assists over the two contests. 

The win came two nights after Atlanta dropped its first outing of the season, 2-0, to Mavs Gaming. Hawks Talon is now 1-1 on the season and will continue their regular season on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. against Grizz Gaming. Games will be streamed on the 2K League's Twitch and YouTube channels. 

