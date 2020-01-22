Hawks vs. Clippers Game Preview

The Clippers haven’t shifted to first gear yet. They have coasted, both because they can afford to and because they know they have important matters to attend to in April, May, and, if all goes well, June. They make the regular season feel almost like a burden – another opponent to conquer on the path toward the franchise’s first Larry O’Brien trophy. And yet, they have the NBA’s third-best record and fifth-best point differential despite relative indifference toward the regular season. Kawhi Leonard only recently eclipsed 1000 minutes on the season; Paul George still sits below 800. The Clippers have the luxury of leaning on other players, and Doc Rivers milks that depth for all it’s worth.

He’ll have to take that approach on Wednesday as well given the current state of L.A.’s roster. Paul George, who torched the Hawks for 37 points in 20 minutes in November, has missed the team’s last six games with a hamstring injury and it’s unclear as of this writing whether he’ll return in Atlanta. All indications would suggest that Kawhi Leonard, who hasn’t played both ends of a back-to-back in over two seasons, won’t play on Wednesday against the Hawks after dropping 36 on the Dallas Mavericks last night. Patrick Beverley, the team’s most tenacious defender, left that game with a groin injury and is questionable for Wednesday. If ever there were a good time to play the Clippers, it’s now.

Game Time: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports West

Streaming: NBA League Pass, FOX Sports Go

But such is the extent of the Clippers’ depth that even in a time like this, they can feel reasonably confidence about their chances on Wednesday against the Hawks. Even without Leonard or George on the floor, L.A. runs not just a functional offense, but a dynamic one. Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell anchor one of the best second units in the league, each averaging over 19 points per game and forming one of the most dangerous pick-and-roll duos in the NBA. The Clippers almost have three distinct offenses within their larger team structure. One features Leonard and George’s individual scoring, one revolves around Williams and Harrell’s two-man game, and one that blends the two together at the end of halves.

The Hawks won’t have to contend with all three styles on Wednesday, but slowing just one of them will challenging enough. Landry Shamet and Moe Harkless have stepped into larger roles on the wing, and while they don’t offer the same indomitable scoring punch Leonard and George do, they’re capable enough shooters and defenders to keep the Clippers afloat. Williams will likely start if George and Beverley can’t go, and Harrell will be in for a full night’s work as a primary scorer.

The Clippers do tend to turn the ball over, and the Hawks rank eighth in the league in opponent turnover percentage. With less capable passers and ball-handlers stepping in for Leonard and George, the Hawks might manage to carve out an advantage in that area. L.A., however, also hits the offensive boards and gets to the free-throw line as well as any team in the NBA while the Hawks have been one of the league’s most foul-prone and worst defensive rebounding teams. Look for Harrell and Zubać to relentlessly attack Atlanta’s bigs.

Despite the possible absence of two of the NBA’s top perimeter defenders, Atlanta could still have a difficult time scoring against an active and long-limbed opponent. Even with their stars missing so much time, the Clippers have defended at a top-10 rate this year thanks to a deep cast of versatile wings. Harkless imposes his length upon the game like few defenders can, while Shamet, JaMychal Green, and Rodney McGruder all cover ample ground on that end as well. Beverley, if healthy, would love nothing more than to pester Trae Young for 38 minutes, and Ivica Zubać has rounded into a passable defensive anchor in a limited role.

Injuries will likely rob us of a head-to-head matchup of Leonard and George against De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, which would have been a fascinating test for two rookies who bear faint similarities to younger versions of the Clippers’ two stars. They will likely never be as good as Leonard and George – two of the NBA’s more incredible cases of skill development – but this game would have been a fascinating challenge for Reddish and Hunter. Instead, they’ll have an easier time defending replacements. But against the Clippers, that hardly guarantees victory.