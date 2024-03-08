Hawks vs Grizzlies: Score and Spread Predictions
The Hawks are on the road tonight facing a shorthanded Grizzlies team and Atlanta comes into this game as a small favorite.
Atlanta is shorthanded themselves. They will be missing Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and Kobe Bufkin. With both teams missing so many key players, who will have the edge tonight?
Under Taylor Jenkins, Memphis has always been a tough defensive team and that has not changed this year despite all of the injuries. The Grizzlies are 9th in PPG allowed, 15th in field goal percentage allowed, and 23rd in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, they are 9th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 15th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Most of it is the fault of injuries, but the Grizzlies are near the bottom of every meaningful offensive stat. Memphis is 30th in PPG, 30th in field goal percentage, 5th in three-point attempts, 29th in three-point percentage, 23rd in free throw attempts, 21st in offensive rebounding, and 26th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Memphis is 30th in points per 100 possessions, 29th in effective field goal percentage, 28th in turnover percentage, 21st in offensive rebounding percentage, and 22nd in free throw rate.
Coming into this game, Atlanta ranks 5th in PPG, 21st in field goal percentage, 8th in three-point attempts, 21st in three-point percentage, 5th in free throw attempts, 1st in offensive rebounding, and 13th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks are 9th in points per 100 possessions, 18th in effective field goal percentage, 9th in turnover percentage, 5th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 8th in free throw rate.
I think the Hawks are going to have enough offense to get a win tonight in this game and two guys that I am watching tonight are Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey. They had big performances in the win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday and they will be key pieces tonight. Not only that, but De'Andre Hunter is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career coming off the bench.
It can be hard to trust the Hawks against the spread, as they have been notoriously bad against the spread this year. Also, Memphis has won their last two games, beating Philadelphia and Brooklyn. The Grizzlies play hard under Jenkins and this won't be an easy game for the Hawks.
I think Dejounte Murray, Bogdanovic, and Bey will drive the Hawks to a win tonight on the road and will cover the spread as well. I also like the under in this game as well.
Final Score: Hawks 108, Grizzlies 102
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip-off time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
Where to Watch: NBA League Pass, Peachtree TV
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks will be favorites on the road tonight, as they are currently 2.5 point favorites and the over/under is at 215.5 according to the latest odds from the SI Sportsbook