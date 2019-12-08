Hawks
Maven
News

Hawks vs. Hornets Live Notebook

Ben Ladner

Pregame

Atlanta will be relatively healthy for what feels like the first time all season. Kevin Huerter will make his first start since November 12, and while he'll be limited to just 25 minutes, his shooting and passing presence will be a critical element of the Hawks' offense. 

De'Andre Hunter will come off the bench but play without a minutes restriction as he returns from a dislocated right finger. Fellow rookie Cam Reddish will start in his place. 

With the exception of small forward, Lloyd Pierce will use his usual starters -- Trae Young, Huerter, Jabari Parker, and Damian Jones. For a full preview of tonight's game, click here. 

First Quarter

Damian Jones has gotten free around the rim three times early on, but finished just one of those shots. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter aren't being bashful about firing away from well beyond the arc, which could eventually pull Charlotte's pick-and-roll traps even further out on the floor if those shots fall. 

It feels mean-spirited to continue harping on it, but Atlanta's frontcourt defense is a massive issue. Jabari Parker's closeouts on the perimeter offer no resistance or containment, leaving him vulnerable to drives by quicker -- and sometimes even slower -- power forwards. Already the Hornets have created multiple attempts inside due to lazy efforts from Parker. 

Meanwhile, Jones' inability to grab a contested defensive rebound has been a major reason for the Hawks' team rebounding struggles. He takes so long to load up and get off the floor that smaller and stronger players can simply outjump or outmaneuver him on the glass. Case in point: Devonte' Graham, Charlotte's point guard, tipped in his own missed floater over Jones, who didn't even get off the ground. 

As expected, Kevin Huerter has been the Hawks' primary ball-handler with Young off the floor. I'm interested to see how Huerter's timing and passing looks as he works his way back up to speed against NBA competition. 

DeAndre' Bembry did not play in the first quarter. I wonder if that's merely a product of Reddish, Huerter, and Hunter playing so much early or if there's something else at play. 

Hornets lead, 27-24, after the first quarter. 

