Hawks vs. Magic Game Preview

The Hawks will look to capture the season series against the Magic as the two teams meet for the final time on Wednesday night. Atlanta claimed the first two games against Orlando -- though both feel like ancient history given how much the Hawks’ roster has changed since then -- before the Magic earned a 135-126 victory in Florida earlier this month. Both teams scored extremely efficiently in that contest, but Orlando carved out a decisive edge on the offensive boards to lift itself over the smaller and less active Hawks.

That game was quite an aberration given the two team’s offensive struggles this season. Atlanta is one of just six teams with a lower offensive rating than the Magic, who despite taking great care of the ball and running well-conceived actions through Nikola Vučević in the high post, are one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA. Less than two thirds of their shots come at the rim or from behind the 3-point line, and only Evan Fournier shoots over 34 percent from deep. Absent any dynamic perimeter creator, many of Orlando’s possessions die in the post or with difficult midrange jumpers clanging off the rim.

Game Time: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida

Streaming: NBA League Pass, FOX Sports Go

Spread: Magic -2.5

Despite that, the Magic have held on firmly to the eight seed in the pitiful Eastern Conference thanks to a top-10 defense. Orlando touts a rangy and active cast of defenders along the perimeter, forcing the seventh-highest share of turnovers in the league without putting their opponents at the foul line. Vučević isn’t a particularly imposing rim protector, but the Magic put enough length and athleticism on the floor for him to fit passably into their scheme. But the loss of Jonathan Isaac, who effectively hasn’t played since December due to a knee injury, has caused Orlando’s defense to slip over the last two months. The team fouls more, rebounds less effectively, and forces fewer turnovers without its most impactful and versatile defender. The Magic found a stopgap on the wing at the trade deadline in James Ennis, but a lot of responsibility falls on him, Vučević, Aaron Gordon to prop that unit up.

The most fascinating positional battle to watch on Wednesday may be at power forward, where Gordon will likely match up with John Collins, who is in the midst of the best stretch of his three-year career. The 22-year-old is averaging 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds on 63.4 percent shooting in his last 19 games while stepping up his defense and offensive versatility. Collins has struggled to score against Orlando in the past, and Gordon won’t make it easy tonight. He’ll also have the challenge of tracking Gordon on the other end of the floor, which will present an interesting test of Collins’ lateral quickness, agility getting around ball screens, and discipline on the perimeter.

As always, much will rest on Trae Young’s shoulders for the Hawks, and the Magic have had a difficult time containing him this season. Young exploded for 39 points and nine assists against Orlando in the second game of the season before missing the second matchup with the Magic, but had 29 and nine in the team’s last outing in Orlando. He also has nine combined turnovers in those two games, which may be a few too many for Atlanta’s liking. Tonight’s game, ultimately could hinge on the turnover margin. The Magic force turnovers and avoid giving the ball away as well as nearly any team in the league; if they take care of the ball and value each possession, the Hawks might be able to neutralize Orlando’s greatest advantage.