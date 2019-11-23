Hawks
Hawks vs. Pistons Live Notebook

Ben Ladner

Pregame

The already shorthanded Hawks will be even thinner Friday without Cam Reddish, who sprained his left wrist on Wednesday when he landed on it falling to the floor. Reddish had been starting in place of Kevin Huerter, who will miss his fifth consecutive game with a sprained left shoulder. 

Lloyd Pierce announced pregame that DeAndre' Bembry will start against the Pistons with Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, Jabari Parker, and Damian Jones. 

Pierce strongly prefers bringing Bembry off the bench, but doesn't have many alternatives at this point. What was once a relatively deep wing rotation is down to just Hunter, Bembry, Vince Carter, Allen Crabbe, and Evan Turner -- the latter two of whom are on 25- and 20-minute restrictions, respectively. 

Crabbe may push the upper bound of that limit tonight, being one of the few reliable shooters in Atlanta's rotation. It's hard to start him, however, without running him over 25 minutes, while Bembry is fully capable of playing as many minutes as Pierce requires. 

Atlanta has struggled mightily at the start of games this season, and while Bembry's energy is valuable off the bench, it could help jolt the Hawks early and prevent another slow start. "I think I'll definitely help the first unit with getting our blood flowing and stuff like that," Bembry told Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

The Pistons, meanwhile, will start Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway, Blake Griffin, and Andre Drummond. Griffin is playing in just his fourth game of the season, but is coming off an All-NBA-caliber season a year ago and is the fulcrum of Detroit's offense. 

Young gave Brown fits the first time the two teams matched up. Galloway and Kennard are slightly undersized on the wing -- we'll see if Atlanta tries to play through Hunter in the post as a counterbalance to Young's pick-and-roll orchestration. 

