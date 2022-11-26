Skip to main content

Houston Rockets Beat Atlanta Hawks 128-122

The Atlanta Hawks fall to 11-8 after losing to the Houston Rockets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Summary

The Houston Rockets entered Saturday night's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks as significant underdogs. Despite their league-worst record, Houston's young squad never blinked against Atlanta.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 83 points. By midway through the third quarter, Atlanta had a 16-point lead and was poised to put the game away. However, a skirmish between the two teams seemingly galvanized Houston.

After the confrontation, Houston outscored Atlanta 34-18 in the fourth quarter. Atlanta was without Clint Capela (dental pain), and it showed. Houston dominated the glass and points in the paint.

Credit goes to Rockets coach Stephen Silas and his team for pulling off an impressive upset. But this was a terrible loss for Atlanta. First, De'Andre Hunter and John Collins shot a combined 0-10 from deep. Second, Onyeka Okongwu is not ready to start at center. Lastly, rookie AJ Griffin is slowly becoming Atlanta's third-best option on offense.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan has his work cut out for him after tonight. We will be back tomorrow morning with more coverage. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders 

Trae Young - 44 PTS, 5 AST

Dejounte Murray - 39 PTS, 3 REB

AJ Griffin - 11 PTS, 1 REB

Rockets Leaders

Jalen Green - 30 PTS, 5 REB

KJ Martin - 21 PTS, 15 REB

Jabari Smith Jr. - 21 PTS, 9 REB

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dunks against Hawks guard Trae Young.
News

Houston Rockets Upset Atlanta Hawks 128-122

By Pat Benson
Trae Young dribbles past Rockets guard Jalen Green.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Kings guard Kevin Huerter passes the ball over Hawks center Clint Capela and guard Trae Young.
News

Atlanta Hawks Spoil Kevin Huerter's Homecoming

By Pat Benson
Kings guard Davion Mitchell passes the ball behind Hawks forward John Collins.
News

Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Hawks majority team owner Tony Ressler stands courtside.
News

Atlanta Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon

By Pat Benson
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland defends Hawks guard Trae Young.
News

Same Problems Plague Hawks in Loss to Cavaliers

By Pat Benson
Trae Young drives to the basket against Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro.
News

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Cavaliers Tonight

By Pat Benson
Clint Capela drives to the basket against Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Scouting Report

By Pat Benson