Iowa Football Offers Carl Jenkins Jr.
Iowa Football stopped at St. Augustine (FL) High School Tuesday. It proved to be an important visit with star receiver Carl Jenkins Jr.
The Hawkeyes offered him a scholarship, jumping into a competitive recruitment at a position of need. They sent assistants Ladell Betts and Jon Budmayr to the school on Tuesday.
"I found out when they came to my school (Tuesday) morning and told me after we had a great conversation," Jenkins Jr. informed HN. "It meant a lot to me."
The next step for him will be setting up his official visits. He can take as many as he needs to find the right fit.
"I'm not sure yet," Jenkins Jr. said when asked if Iowa would receive an official visit. "I'll be scheduling them soon."
Jenkins Jr. (6-3, 175) has visited Mississippi State, Central Florida, Louisville and Syracuse since the beginning of February. Iowa has opened up his mind to considering a trip to campus.
"I like the coaching there and that it's a college town," he said.
Rivals ranks Jenkins Jr. as a four-star prospect, the No. 60 receiver nationally in the 2025 Class and the 68th-best recruit overall in Florida for the cycle. 247 Sports sees him as a three-star, No. 144 at his position and No. 124 in Florida. On3 does not have him rated at the time of publishing.
Among Jenkins' Top 6 schools, he's run the race the longest with the Florida schools and Louisville. That trio offered him before his junior season and have built strong bonds.
Jenkins is evaluating academics at the schools whose football programs are pursuing him. Iowa is in good shape there.
"I'm going to major in Business. It fits me," he said.
On April 26, Jenkins Jr. cut his list of prospective schools to six. The group included Central Florida, South Florida, Mississippi State, Illinois, Louisville and Syracuse. As a junior last fall, Jenkins caught 62 passes for 1,273 yards and 16 touchdowns. He showed a well-rounded skill set on his junior highlight video, housing a screen pass from 80 yards out on the first clip before beating defenses deep on the next two clips.