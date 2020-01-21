Hawks Maven
Parker Re-Evaluated, Will Continue Rehab

Ben Ladner

Jabari Parker has been cleared to progress to the next phase of his rehab for a shoulder injury, the Hawks announced today. Parker was re-evaluated Monday at State Farm Arena, and will begin "controlled movement and gradual reloading of his rotator cuff," according to a team press release. 

The sixth-year forward has missed the last nine games with a shoulder impingement and served as a key cog in Atlanta's lineup while John Collins served a 25-game suspension, averaging 15 points and six rebounds in 32 games for the Hawks. 

He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks to determine how he and the team will proceed from there. It's not entirely clear how or when Parker injured the shoulder, but it had been nagging him for a while before he was eventually shut down. There is currently no timetable for his return, though he will force some thorny decisions for Lloyd Pierce once he comes back as someone will likely be squeezed from the rotation. 

Comeback Falls Short as Hawks Fall To Raptors

The Hawks showed both sides of themselves on Monday, digging out of a 21-point hole only to fall short once again.

Ben Ladner

Parsons Hires Attorneys Following Car Accident

Hawks forward Chandler Parsons has retained Morgan & Morgan after being injured in a car crash.

Ben Ladner

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Preview

What to expect as the Hawks look to even the season series against the surging Raptors.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Lack Legs, Energy In Loss to Pistons

After a stirring win in San Antonio, the Hawks didn't have enough in the tank against the Pistons on Saturday.

Ben Ladner

Video: Teague, Graham Introduced As Hawks

Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham discuss their emotions and expectations ahead of their Hawks debuts.

Ben Ladner

Three-Point Play: Reddish & Young Lift Hawks To Win Over Spurs

Trae Young's impact went well beyond his 31 points while Cam Reddish took another step forward against San Antonio.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Spurs Live Notebook

Live updates from Atlanta's Friday-night visit to San Antonio.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Spurs Game Preview

Thanks to a stylistic change, the Spurs have changed quite a bit since they last faced the Hawks.

Ben Ladner

News and Notes: Len Remains Out, Hawks Make a Trade and Another Stalls Out

Catch up on the latest a busy Thursday with notes from Hawks practice and the latest on Atlanta's trade activity.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Acquire Jeff Teague From Timberwolves

Jeff Teague is a Hawk again. How the veteran point guard fits with the Hawks, and why his arrival could have such a meaningful impact.

Ben Ladner