Parker Re-Evaluated, Will Continue Rehab

Jabari Parker has been cleared to progress to the next phase of his rehab for a shoulder injury, the Hawks announced today. Parker was re-evaluated Monday at State Farm Arena, and will begin "controlled movement and gradual reloading of his rotator cuff," according to a team press release.

The sixth-year forward has missed the last nine games with a shoulder impingement and served as a key cog in Atlanta's lineup while John Collins served a 25-game suspension, averaging 15 points and six rebounds in 32 games for the Hawks.

He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks to determine how he and the team will proceed from there. It's not entirely clear how or when Parker injured the shoulder, but it had been nagging him for a while before he was eventually shut down. There is currently no timetable for his return, though he will force some thorny decisions for Lloyd Pierce once he comes back as someone will likely be squeezed from the rotation.