Jalen Rose Believes Trae Young Can Catch Steph Curry

Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Jalen Rose Gives Bold Trae Young Take
    Publish date:

    Jalen Rose Gives Bold Trae Young Take

    The ESPN analyst compares Trae Young to Steph Curry.
    Author:

    © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The ESPN analyst compares Trae Young to Steph Curry.

    Ever since Trae Young began hoisting up deep three's in college, people started comparing him to Steph Curry. Those debates only intensified once Young began knocking down shots from the logo in NBA games. Now, ESPN analyst and hoops legend Jalen Rose is making a bold claim about the future of Young's career.

    Here is the full quote, so nothing is taken out of context:

    "I would say Steph is going to put up a score that nobody is going to take down. But if somebody is, Trae Young is going to be the guy. Because he's 23, he's played like four years, he shoots with unlimited range, and he already a guy averaging 25 and double-figure assists for whatever it's worth." - Jalen Rose on ESPN NBA Countdown

    I hope Rose is right. At this point in his career, Young is nowhere near the shooter that Curry is or has been. Curry is a career 43% three-point shooter and has averaged 3.8 makes behind the arc per game. Young is a career 34.9% three-point shooter and has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game on average. Young's outside shooting has noticeably improved this season, but he still has a long way to go to catch Curry.

    However, Young is just a different player than Curry. For one, he is a much better passer. Throughout his four-year career, he's averaged 8.9 assists per game compared to Curry's 6.5. Not to mention, Curry has enjoyed a lot more help and better shooters as teammates throughout his career.

    Additionally, Curry plays off the ball more than Young. The Hawks depend on Young to organize the offense, so it makes sense that he has a higher usage rate than Curry. The Warriors' free-flowing, democratic offense allows Curry to run off screens and wear out opposing defenses differently. One day, I could envision Young's game evolving into that, but it won't be the case anytime soon.

    Remembering Klay Thompson's Last Game Against Hawks

    Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

    Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center.
    News

    Jalen Rose Believes Trae Young Can Catch Steph Curry

    37 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies
    News

    Solomon Hill Roasts Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

    1 hour ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a call during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
    News

    Trae Young Dunks on Reporter for Rude Tweet

    20 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
    News

    Hawks Forward Solomon Hill Out For Season

    21 hours ago
    LSU Tigers guard Skylar Mays (4) reacts to a play in the final minute against Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Maravich Assembly Center.
    News

    Skylar Mays, Justin Jefferson Show Love at Hawks Game

    Dec 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
    News

    Hawks Forward Solomon Hill Suffers Gross Injury

    Dec 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins (21) prior to the game against the Seattle Supersonics at the Center Coliseum.
    News

    On This Day: Dominique Wilkins Scores 52 Against Knicks

    Dec 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young: NBA Points Leader

    Dec 7, 2021