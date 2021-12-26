Two More Atlanta Hawks Test Positive for COVID-19

Right on time. Moments ago, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that two more Atlanta Hawks players tested positive for COVID-19. John Collins and Jalen Johnson now join eight of their teammates in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

Adam Silver and the NBA league office decided weeks ago that the Christmas Day games would be played no matter what. Even though the Hawks were in the midst of a live outbreak, the league decided they should continue to play while players were likely ill.

Before the Hawks game in Philadelphia on Thursday night, two players tested positive. The following day two more tested positive. Saturday, Christmas Day, miraculously no players tested positive. Now today, two more are sidelined by the virus. It seems pretty clear what happened here.

The league is not only playing with the health of players, coaches, and personnel, but they are ruining any semblance of fair competition. I'm appalled by how poorly this situation was handled. Sadly, the transmission is unlikely to stop with these two players since they played on Thursday and Saturday. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

