John Collins Unsure About His Return This Season

Huge shout out to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic for providing the most up-to-date information on John Collins' injury recovery. In a recent article, Kirschner asked Collins if he could return for the Play-In Tournament. Collins said he’s “still not sure yet.” Keep in mind the Hawks play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in an elimination game.

You can and should read the full article by clicking here. The 24-year-old forward hasn't played since March 11 due to a sprained foot and nasty sprained finger. However, he had missed six consecutive games between February 13 and March 3 with the same injuries. So on March 17, Collins took it upon himself to seek a second medical opinion outside of the organization.

The high-flying power forward finished the season with a stat line of 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 54 games. If you ask me, it's hard to imagine him ramping up in time for the postseason. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

