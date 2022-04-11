Skip to main content
John Collins Provides Disappointing Update on Potential Return

John Collins Provides Disappointing Update on Potential Return

There's still a chance.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

There's still a chance.

Huge shout out to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic for providing the most up-to-date information on John Collins' injury recovery. In a recent article, Kirschner asked Collins if he could return for the Play-In Tournament. Collins said he’s “still not sure yet.” Keep in mind the Hawks play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in an elimination game.

You can and should read the full article by clicking here. The 24-year-old forward hasn't played since March 11 due to a sprained foot and nasty sprained finger. However, he had missed six consecutive games between February 13 and March 3 with the same injuries. So on March 17, Collins took it upon himself to seek a second medical opinion outside of the organization.

The high-flying power forward finished the season with a stat line of 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 54 games. If you ask me, it's hard to imagine him ramping up in time for the postseason. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Worst Trae Young Takes of Season

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Unsure About His Return This Season

By Pat Benson58 seconds ago
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a basket by Kevin Huerter (not pictured) during the second half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Remembering Worst Twitter Takes on Trae Young This Season

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Enjoys Best Season of His Career

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gestures towards Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) after scoring a basket during the first half at Paycom Center.
News

Trae Young Makes NBA History by Leading in Points, Assists

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Beat Houston Rockets 130-114

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
News

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Information

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets: Watch, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonApr 10, 2022
Dec 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) moves to the basket against Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets Preview

By Pat BensonApr 10, 2022