Larry Bird continues to get the last laugh over Dominique Wilkins.

The NBA is truly a brotherhood. Longer after players' careers end, the bond remains strong for life. Yesterday was another example of two of the league's 75 greatest players of all time having fun with each other.

Indiana Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard shared a screenshot of a text message between him and Larry Bird on Twitter yesterday. Bird, a Boston Celtics legend and former Pacers executive, sent a picture of Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins guarding him back during their playing days.

Bird's comment below the picture said, "Can you please tell your boy to put a hand up? I think that is the pose for a statue." The screenshot of the text message did numbers on Twitter. Even Wilkins had to laugh, tweeting, "Man the disrespect" with four laughing emojis.

Bird and Wilkins battled in the Eastern Conference throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. Unfortunately for Hawks legend Wilkins, Bird and the Celtics always came out on top. After a few decades, the former rivals are still talking good-natured smack talk.

Younger fans must search Bird vs. Wilkins highlights on YouTube to learn more about the history between these two icons. We would recommend starting with some of Wilkins' filthy dunk highlights and ending with Game 7 of the 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals, which became known as "The Duel."

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game takes place next month in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Bird and Wilkins should be in attendance. It will be a great opportunity for the former opponents to trash talk some more and perhaps relitigate the debate surrounding the controversial 1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest involving Wilkins and Michael Jordan.

