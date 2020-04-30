AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Locked On Hawks: Assessing De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter's 2020 Seasons

Ben Ladner

In securing their long-term offensive centerpiece, the Hawks also confined themselves to a specific kind of team-building approach. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it is certainly clarifying. With Trae Young squarely at the center of Atlanta's foundation, the Hawks must complement him with players who can both fit in on offense and mask Young's limitations on defense. Put simply, that means stocking up on versatile wings who can space the floor and guard multiple positions. 

Atlanta has drafted three such players in the last two years, including De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter, who, when healthy, comprised 40 percent of Atlanta's starting lineup this season and figure heavily into the team's future plans. On this week's Locked On Hawks podcast, I joined Brad Rowland to discuss Huerter and Hunter's progress in 2020 and what to expect from the pair next season and beyond. 

‎Locked On Hawks - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Hawks: Locked on Hawks - Ep. 751 - Reviewing the wings (Part 2) with Ben Ladner on Apple Podcasts

‎Brad Rowland (@BTRowland, Peachtree Hoops) hosts episode No. 751 of the Locked on Hawks podcast and he is joined by Ben Ladner of Sports Illustrated to continue their player review series and evaluate Vince Carter, Charlie Brown, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter. Learn more about your ad choices. V...

Both Hunter and Huerter showed promising signs, even if they still have room to grow before they become reliable starters on a playoff team, as the Hawks hope they'll be. Hunter led all rookies in minutes last season and was one of few mainstays in a banged-up and inconsistent rotation. He shot over 34 percent from beyond the arc and showed flashes of capability with the ball in his hands as a secondary playmaker. His defense isn't yet where the Hawks need it to be, but Hunter still looks the part of a versatile perimeter defender capable of at least slowing the league's best wing scorers. 

2019-20 Player Review: De'Andre Hunter

By any reasonable expectations, De'Andre Hunter's season went mostly as expected. Much like his game and emotional demeanor, the rookie's season never slid to one extreme or another, but rather held steady along a path of gradual improvement.

Huerter's season was segmented by two different injuries, which prevented him from getting into much of a rhythm until just before the season stopped. Still, his shooting, passing, and feel helped boost Atlanta's offense after the All-Star break, and his ability to fit into nearly any offensive role should prove quite useful moving forward. Huerter still has areas in which he can improve -- most notably his aggressiveness as a driver and shooter -- and his exact role on a more evolved team remains to be seen. But the Hawks have little reason at this point to feel discouraged by the second-year wing. 

For a fuller breakdown of Hunter, Huerter, Vince Carter, and Charlie Brown's seasons, listen to this week's edition of Locked On Hawks. For analysis of the rest of the roster, check out the other three episodes of the season review series. The final installment -- which focuses on Trae Young, Jeff Teague, and Brandon Goodwin -- drops soon. 

2019-20 Player Review: Trae Young

When a player improves as rapidly and significantly as Trae Young did this season, the individual components of the leap can get lost in the mere spectacle of it all. Typically, a young player gradually builds out his game, adding or sharpening a piece or two every season until he hits his prime.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Much Longer Can the Hawks Stay Young?

A young team on the rise faces several key offseason questions as it aims for a playoff appearance in 2021.

Ben Ladner

Vince Carter Reflects on His Career and Final Season in Atlanta

The 22-year NBA veteran looks back on the final years of his career and the way it ended on a strange night in Atlanta.

Ben Ladner

Travis Schlenk Says Hawks Don't Plan On Reopening Practice Facility

It appears the Hawks will continue to stay away from the Emory Sports Medicine Complex until further notice.

Ben Ladner

NBA To Allow Gradual Reopening of Practice Facilities

The NBA will reportedly ease restrictions on access to team practice facilities in states that have relaxed stay-at-home orders.

Ben Ladner

Clint Capela Provides An Update on His Heel Injury

The Hawks' new center is progressing toward recovery even as the NBA stays on hold.

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Season Review: Lloyd Pierce

After two seasons with the Hawks, the returns on Pierce are inconclusive, but next year will be the head coach's most telling season yet.

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Player Review: Trae Young

Atlanta's point guard took a huge leap in his second year, which helped accelerate and clarify the Hawks' trajectory.

Ben Ladner

One Game In, Trae Young Looks In Control

The second-year point guard dictated the terms of Atlanta's win over Detroit, which could prove significant for the Hawks.

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Player Review: Kevin Huerter

The second-year guard was one of the Hawks' most versatile players last season. How will his malleability translate in the years to come?

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Player Review: De'Andre Hunter

The 22-year-old posted a solid rookie season. How optimistic should the Hawks feel about his future going into next season?

Ben Ladner