Game day preview for the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks took their first of two matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers less than three weeks ago. Atlanta blew a 17-point lead, falling behind by as much as 11 points, before rallying back to win the road game.

Since then, both teams have won the majority of their games. However, Los Angeles has been streaking, riding a four-game winning streak into tonight's game at State Farm Arena.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are reminding basketball fans what they can accomplish when healthy as the team has risen to fifth in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles' offense is still a work in progress, but their ninth-best defensive rating has helped them win close games.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has been uncharacteristically sloppy as of late. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have scored 20+ points in six of the last seven games, but they have also turned the ball over at a higher rate. Plus, Atlanta's defense has taken a step back.

Atlanta has snapped several opponents' winning streaks in State Farm Arena this season; let's see if they can add Los Angeles to that list.

Injury Report

Los Angeles' injury report lists Marcus Morris Sr. (ribs) as questionable. John Wall (abdominal strain) and Robert Covington (personal matter) as out. Atlanta does not have any injuries to report at this time.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 233

Money Line: Hawks (-110) Clippers (+110)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, & Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream:

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Los Angeles Clippers will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).