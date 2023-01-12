Summary

Wednesday night's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks got off to an inauspicious start for the home team. With no Trae Young, Atlanta's offense suffered greatly. Even worse, Milwaukee could not miss from deep in the first quarter.

Milwaukee took a 67-46 lead to halftime and eventually went up by 24 points in the second half. However, Hawks coach Nate McMillan's plan of packing the lane defensively began taking effect. Milwaukee's outside shooters cooled off, and Giannis Antetokounmpo only scored seven points in the game.

Atlanta battled back and took a 103-101 lead with 3:12 left in the game. Milwaukee rattled off eight consecutive points from there to put the game out of reach. Jrue Holiday led Milwaukee with 27 points, including a dagger with under a minute remaining.

With no Clint Capela (right calf strain), Atlanta got outrebounded 57-41 and gave up 17 second-chance points. After the game, McMillan critiqued his team by saying, "we didn't finish." However, he did commend his team for playing with urgency after halftime.

Atlanta deserves credit for making a 24-point comeback without their two most valuable players. Unfortunately, they are now 19-22 at the halfway point of the season - a far cry from where they had envisioned themselves before the year.

Atlanta plays Friday night in Indiana and Saturday night in Toronto. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 22 PTS, 5 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 16 PTS, 9 REB

John Collins - 15 PTS, 7 REB

Bucks Leaders

Jrue Holiday - 27 PTS, 5 AST

Brook Lopez - 20 PTS, 12 REB

Bobby Portis - 13 PTS, 10 REB