NBA Summer League: Three Things to Watch For in Hawks vs Bulls As Atlanta Chases First Win in Las Vegas
The Hawks are back in Summer League action today, taking on the Chicago Bulls at 6 pm ET. The Bulls are 1-2 thus far in Las Vegas and have featured a decent Summer League squad. However, the real story has been the performance of their first-round draft pick, Matas Buzelis. The matchup between Buzelis and Risacher (injury permitting) should be one of the best of the afternoon as the Hawks look for their first win in Las Vegas.
As a reminder, here is how to watch the game tonight.
Tip-off time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: NBATV
Even before tip-off, the Hawks are likely going to be playing this game shorthanded. Zaccharie Risacher and Dylan Windler are both questionable for play tonight, but Kobe Bufkin and Nikola Durisic have already been ruled out. To be cautious, it would not be surprising if Risacher was ruled out. Mo Gueye is also questionable for tonight's game, leaving Atlanta especially thin at the forward spot.
In spite of the injury-depleted roster, I think there are several interesting things to watch for in tonight's game. Here are three of the most important:
Does Miles Norris continue to capitalize on his opportunities?
If Risacher, Windler and Gueye are all ruled out, Norris getting more minutes should be a given. After not playing at all versus San Antonio, he almost had a double-double with 9 points and 8 rebounds. In addition, he shot well from three and looked very comfortable on defense. He's a 6'7 forward who is 24 years old - his age and size set him up to make a sizable impact against a young Bulls squad if he gets more minutes.
As the primary bench wing, he could be a big factor in keeping the offense on schedule while it is missing so many of its primary components. I do think the Hawks could play Moses Wood over him since Wood had a nice game (10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 for 6 from three) and profiles as the better shooter. Whether in relief or as a starter, look for Norris to get plenty of opportunities tonight.
Can EJ Liddell bounce back against Chicago?
One matchup that I am especially interested to see is Liddell vs Buzelis. Buzelis has had a great Summer League run thus far, adjusting well to NBA-level physicality and speed. He's averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Although his efficiency is lacking, he gets to the line seven times a game and plays with a relentless motor. Liddell's strength and speed could give Buzelis some problems as the Bulls rookie is only 19 years old.
Furthermore, the Hawks could really use a repeat of Liddell's heroics against San Antonio. Against the Spurs, he scored 22 points on 43% shooting from the field and an game-high 10 free throw attempts, as well as two threes. Things did not go as well against Los Angeles as he only scored four points on 1-6 shooting. If he can get things going like he did in the second quarter of the Spurs game, he likely can sustain that effort across the game. It is just a matter of getting the shots to fall.
How do the Hawks slow down Chicago's other scoring options?
On paper, Chicago does not profile as a team that needs to be respected from three-point range. Outside of Buzelis, bench guard Javonte Smart and starting point guard DJ Steward, the Bulls rarely connect when they shoot threes. As a team, they have not yet cracked 30% from three-point range. The Hawks might be a bit more exploitable on the perimeter without Risacher and Windler, but I think the Hawks defense should be able to limit scoring from beyond-the-arc.
The real test will be the interior defense. The physicality of Buzelis makes him a tough matchup, but the Hawks should also respect what big man Adama Senogo can provide on offense. His ability to finish plays around the rim and get second-chance points is going to be a test for Hawks center Rob Baker II. He also runs hard in transition and looks like someone who can make an impact for Chicago in the regular season.
Based on the past three games, the Hawks should feel confident in Keaton Wallace and Jarkel Joiner shutting down Chicago's guards and forcing Buzelis to once again be the primary offensive initiator. Both have played great perimeter defense thus far, with Joiner especially standing out on that end of the floor. If they can do that and Liddell holds up against Buzelis, they should be able to handle Chicago's offense and keep themselves in this game despite missing significant offensive firepower.